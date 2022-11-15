Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023
We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'
TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
If You’re Celebrating Blackout Wednesday in Tyler, TX Get a Sober Ride
If you’re over 21 years old you’ve probably heard of Blackout Wednesday, it’s the day before Thanksgiving when everyone is home for the holiday and wants to go out to the bar. When you’re back home you’re most likely seeing friends, you haven’t seen in a while and next thing you know the night at the bar lasts too long and you end up blacking out. Before you get in that situation plan a sober ride home now.
Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?
What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
Sam’s Club lowers hot dog combo to $1.38
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sam’s Club has made the decision to lower it’s hot dog combo from $1.50 to $1.38, nearly 10% lower. CEO and President of Walmart, Inc. Douglas McMillon said on Wednesday the decision is meant to help “families stretch their dollars as we head into the holidays.” In addition to lowering the […]
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
Local business brings Christmas magic to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As we approach the holiday season, a lot of East Texans are getting into the spirit by putting up Christmas decorations. The city of Tyler is in the holiday mode as well with big plans for the downtown square by transforming the Rose City into a "winter wonderland."
20 of the Restaurants Near Tyler, TX Offering Thanksgiving Food Options
If you live in or around Tyler, Texas and you're thinking you may want to spend less time cooking and more time with friends and family this year, then why not consider ordering your Thanksgiving Dinner from one of these great restaurants?. Here's the thing: I gotta tell ya,as much...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
These fast food chains are dominant in Texas
The most common fast food chain in Texas isn't Whataburger.
SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
Jacksonville opens Macy Chenevert Tournament with 54-18 win over Kilgore
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 18th annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament tipped off at Bishop Gorman High School in Tyler on Thursday, and in the night one finale, the Jacksonville Maidens beat Kilgore 54-18. The tournament will continue on Friday, with both bracket championships taking place on Saturday afternoon.
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
Adopt a Dog for Free or Foster One This Saturday in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas has an event this weekend for you.
2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days
We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
3-year-old Chihuahua mix Maggie available for adoption in Tyler
Meet Miss Maggie, a 3-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix little lady, who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Maggie weighs 13 pounds and is fully vetted. Maggie would be best suited in a household with older children. She loves to go for car rides if she can sit in your lap. Miss Maggie also loves tummy rubs and giving puppy kisses if you are lucky. Best of all, Maggie is house trained. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Maggie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
