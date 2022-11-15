Meet Miss Maggie, a 3-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix little lady, who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Maggie weighs 13 pounds and is fully vetted. Maggie would be best suited in a household with older children. She loves to go for car rides if she can sit in your lap. Miss Maggie also loves tummy rubs and giving puppy kisses if you are lucky. Best of all, Maggie is house trained. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Maggie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO