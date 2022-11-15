Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Boilermakers reject labor agreement with US freight railroads
Members of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB) have decided not to ratify a labor agreement with the railroads, stakeholders said Monday. IBB members represent about 300 rail employees, many of whom work on repairing locomotives. IBB joins the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way – Employes Division (BMWED) and the...
Another union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads
A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike.The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though it includes the biggest raises workers have seen in more than four decades. The union represents just a few hundred of the roughly 115,000 rail workers involved in the contract dispute with Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and other railroads. All 12 rail unions must approve their deals to prevent a...
Railroad unions struggle to get rebellious workers to ‘yes’ on contracts
Two largest unions close in on votes in the biggest test yet of the Biden administration’s push to avert strikes.
Possible rail strike threatens to upend supply chains and cost billions
It could come down to seven days. That’s how much paid sick leave some freight rail workers are demanding from the rail companies before they sign new contracts. The dispute once again threatens to bring freight transport across the country’s sprawling 140,000 miles of rail to a halt ahead of the December holiday rush — snarling already overburdened supply chains and triggering massive economic fallout.
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Company Slammed for Sending Employee Voided Check 6 Months Late
"They sent payment well after they were legally required to and with a form of payment that was already void when they mailed it," one user commented.
UC, Union Set To Negotiate For Sixth Consecutive Day
A sixth consecutive day of negotiations is scheduled for Wednesday in the effort to end the strike by University of California teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, tutors and readers.
Opinion: Finally companies have to be upfront about job pay ranges
In New York City, a new law requires employers of four or more people to provide "good faith" pay range minimums and maximums for all advertised jobs there. The significance of pay transparency laws is their role in moving American workplaces away from bias or favoritism and closer to equal opportunity, writes Kanter.
eenews.net
Inflation’s next victim: U.S. offshore wind projects
A rising tide of interest rates, supply chain bottlenecks and inflation is threatening the Biden administration’s ambitious offshore wind targets, creating a significant challenge for one of the president’s top climate priorities. Recent weeks have seen a series of developers raise concerns over rising costs. In New Jersey,...
White House to ask for $10 billion in public health funds by year end -report
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are finalizing a request this week for about $10 billion in public health funds by the end of the year, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Congress must seat the Cherokee delegate
Nearly two centuries ago, the Cherokee Nation bargained for a treaty right to send a non-voting delegate to the United States Congress. Today, it remains unfulfilled. This week, the House Rules Committee held a hearing on seating the Cherokee Nation’s delegate in the U.S. House — an essential next step in fulfilling the treaty mandate. …
General Motors President says 'the ICE age is not over' amid shift to EVs
General Motors president Mark Reuss said the automaker isn't ready to abandon internal combustion engine vehicles as it transforms into an EV maker.
Inflation risks remain as Congress eyes billions in year-end spending spree: budget hawk
Congress could consider hundreds of billions in new spending at the end of 2022, which would require new borrowing and would keep inflationary pressures elevated, says one budget expert.
njspotlightnews.org
Business Report: Google privacy settlement, setback for student loan program, more commuters
Google will pay $391M for illegally tracking users' locations. Google has reached a historic settlement with 40 states, including New Jersey, to resolve allegations that it illegally tracked users’ locations. Under the settlement, Google will pay $391.5 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement with state attorneys general in U.S. history. New Jersey will receive nearly $17.8 million. In addition to the financial payment, Google must now be more transparent with consumers about when location tracking is being used.
Apple Insider
St. Louis Apple Store second to seek IAM union membership
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union has filed to represent employees at the St. Louis Apple Store. The decision to unionized comes after employees feel that Apple hasn't been fair in...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Statement: U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner on vote terminating COVID-19 National Emergency
WASHINGTON (VR) — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement after voting in favor of a resolution terminating the COVID-19 national emergency under the National Emergencies Act originally declared by President Trump in March of 2020: “When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with urgency under a number of emergency declarations to provide the flexibilities and funding needed to save lives, roll out a vaccine, and keep our economy afloat. We’ve come a long way since then, and while it might be easier to kick the can down the road, I think it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned. Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth. Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary.” The post Statement: U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner on vote terminating COVID-19 National Emergency appeared first on The Virginian Review.
agupdate.com
Corn is overvalued unless exports start to rise
Corn closed the week 25 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 21.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, in the week ending Nov. 3, were only 9.1 million bushels, down from the previous week's 17.5 million bushels, a fraction of last year's same-week exports of 26 million bushels and were easily a marketing year low through the first 9 weeks of 2022-2023. Nearly all of this week's exports went to Mexico. Cumulative Export Inspections of 175 million bushels are down nearly 28% from last year's 242 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, with only 2019-2020 cumulative export inspections at this time of 148 million bushels being lower. In order to reach the USDA's current export projection, corn exports would need to average roughly 42.4 million bushels per week through the end of next August versus last year's 44.7 million per week average from this point forward.
US News and World Report
Spanish Shopworkers' Unions to Discuss Wages With Zara Bosses
MADRID (Reuters) - Trade unions representing about 1,000 Zara shop assistants in the Spanish apparel maker's hometown of A Coruña will meet with the company on Thursday to negotiate a pay rise, a union leader said. CIG, one of the unions representing shop assistants in the northwestern city, is...
NASDAQ
White House says more infrastructure spending coming, rejects inflation link
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said it had pushed out $185 billion in funding under a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, with that same amount or more to follow in 2023, but denied the funding would fuel inflation. Tuesday marks one year...
