3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
thecutoffnews.com
USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
What to watch when Alabama hosts Austin Peay
Nothing, unless Alabama is outright embarrassed on its home field by an FCS opponent. This game is more about younger players seeing their most significant playing time of the season to develop them and evaluate them. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. You can’t watch it on traditional television: Saturday’s...
Austin Peay vs. Alabama by the numbers: Early kickoff perfect for Nick Saban
Austin Peay (7-3) at No. 8 Alabama (8-2) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network+) 0 Teams in the nation have fewer takeaways than Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide has seven takeaways in 2022 – four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Stanford and Virginia Tech also have seven takeaways apiece this season.
Saraland survives against Woods Ray, Homewood for wild 57-56 OT victory
Saraland is headed for a rematch with Region 1 rival Theodore with a spot in the Class 6A state championship game on the line. But first, everyone in attendance at Saraland High School Friday night needs time to come to grips with what they witnessed in the Spartans’ 57-56 overtime win over Homewood.
Alabama drains 21 three pointers to bury Jacksonville State, 104-62
On a cold November night in Tuscaloosa, it was raining three pointers inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama made 21 triples in a 104-62 win Friday night over non-conference visitor Jacksonville State, threatening but falling short of the school’s SEC record of 23 set in January 2021 against LSU. “I’ve been...
Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time
For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Joseph Goodman: Will UAB ever be a basketball school again?
A text message from a trusted friend was the first time I heard about the ability of UAB basketball player Eric Gaines. UAB is getting a good one, it read. Great player. It was an understatement. Who even is Eric Gaines? I didn’t really know at the time. This was...
Rewinding Alabama’s 102-64 win over Jacksonville State
Alabama wrapped up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosted Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, matched last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
thecutoffnews.com
Pleasant Grove Moves On To Round 3 Of AHSAA Playoffs - 2nd Round Of Playoffs Wrapup For November 11, 2022
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals
Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
‘It is just special:’ No. 1 Hoover, No. 3 Thompson set for Class 7A semifinal rematch
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Friday night roundup: Pleasant Grove wins in double OT; Oneonta, Piedmont, Coosa Christian win
Derrick Davis scored on a 4-yard run in the second overtime to lift host and No. 3-ranked Pleasant Grove to an emotional 41-38 Class 5A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Arab. The Spartans advance to the semifinals and a rematch with No. 4 Ramsay, which won the first meeting 21-14 on Sept. 8.
Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game
Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
wbrc.com
Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville
TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services. Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m. See attached flyers for additional details. Get...
Muscle Shoals rolls past Gardendale, advances to semifinals for 1st time since 2013
Muscle Shoals took advantage of a special teams miscue by Gardendale and ran away with a 38-7 road victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Gardendale took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jonathan Harris’ 9-yard run at Driver Stadium, and the Trojans’ answered with a six-play, 74-yard drive to knot the game at 7-all on Devin Townsend’s 34-yard run.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
