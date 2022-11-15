ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

thecutoffnews.com

USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What to watch when Alabama hosts Austin Peay

Nothing, unless Alabama is outright embarrassed on its home field by an FCS opponent. This game is more about younger players seeing their most significant playing time of the season to develop them and evaluate them. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. You can’t watch it on traditional television: Saturday’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time

For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 102-64 win over Jacksonville State

Alabama wrapped up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosted Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, matched last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Pleasant Grove Moves On To Round 3 Of AHSAA Playoffs - 2nd Round Of Playoffs Wrapup For November 11, 2022

PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals

Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game

Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville

TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services. Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m. See attached flyers for additional details. Get...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Muscle Shoals rolls past Gardendale, advances to semifinals for 1st time since 2013

Muscle Shoals took advantage of a special teams miscue by Gardendale and ran away with a 38-7 road victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Gardendale took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jonathan Harris’ 9-yard run at Driver Stadium, and the Trojans’ answered with a six-play, 74-yard drive to knot the game at 7-all on Devin Townsend’s 34-yard run.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
