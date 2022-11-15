Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Very Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting on Ajax Mountain in MT
VIDEO: Very Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting on Ajax Mountain in MT Video Wildlife ...
32 Hysterically Brutal Parenting Tweets That Are So Real It Stings
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
See moment Chris Hemsworth learns of a shocking health secret in his DNA on new show
"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth kept cameras rolling for his new Disney+ show "Limitless" while learning about his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease. Now he says he's reevaluating his life.
HILARIOUS VIDEO – Ever Been Tickled By An Elephant?
Broadcasters are trained to be professionals. Trained to deliver a clear and concise report. Trained to withstand some very difficult conditions. I don't think being tickled on camera was is the training manual, for any media company. Check out this clip from a Kenya journalist who is standing among a...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
