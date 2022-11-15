ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama Roots: Derrick Henry adds another 1,000-yard season

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reached 1,000 rushing yards for the 2022 season on a 6-yard run against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. By lifting his game total to 79 yards on 25 carries, Henry pushed his 2022 rushing total to 1,002 yards on 227 carries. Henry passed 1,000 on a first-and-10 carry from the Tennessee 13-yard line with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals

The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
TROY, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy