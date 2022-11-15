Read full article on original website
Saban ‘encouraged’ by freshmen WRs, names 2 when asked about progress
The 2022 Alabama signing class was heavy on the offensive skilled positions. That included three high school receivers ranked among the top 12 at their position for a season where talent was needed. Losing the bulk of last year’s receiving production also called for some transfer portal help that hasn’t always lived up to the billing.
Alabama Roots: Derrick Henry adds another 1,000-yard season
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reached 1,000 rushing yards for the 2022 season on a 6-yard run against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. By lifting his game total to 79 yards on 25 carries, Henry pushed his 2022 rushing total to 1,002 yards on 227 carries. Henry passed 1,000 on a first-and-10 carry from the Tennessee 13-yard line with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter.
Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals
The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Alabama food processing plant to pay $60,000 to settle pregnancy discrimination lawsuit
Keystone Foods has agreed to pay $60,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a former employee at the company’s Eufaula food processing plant. The suit stemmed from a job fair where 17 former employees were extended job offers. But...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 331 in Montgomery County
Three people were killed and another injured in a Montgomery County head-on crash. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victims as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36. All three were from DeFuniank Springs. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said the wreck happened at...
