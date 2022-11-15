ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Mom explains husband’s ‘hurtful helping’ in viral TikTok

This TikTok mom introduced viewers to a concept she calls “hurtful helping” and explained how, sometimes, her husband is guilty of it!. Rebecca (@rebeccacraig47) is a parent and TikToker who shares relatable stories about her parenting joys and struggles. In a recent video, Rebecca told viewers about her husband’s “hurtful helping,” and shared that sometimes, her husband may believe he is assisting her, when in fact, he is making things more difficult.
A flock of sheep has been walking in a circle for 12 days, and nobody knows why

A flock of sheep has been walking in a circle for at least 12 days in Mongolia. China’s state-run news site People’s Daily tweeted security footage of the bizarre phenomenon after 10 days. Calling it the “great sheep mystery,” the publication reported the sheep are healthy, but the reason for the “weird behavior is still a mystery.”
Columbia Daily Tribune

The beauty of one child's simple question

I had one day to prepare — just one day. When I got the call to take in foster children not many months after my husband passed, I didn’t hesitate or make excuses — though I had plenty. When the three children arrived the next day, I was ready. ...
The Independent

Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas

Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
Toddler is visibly shaken after seeing herself with a creepy filter: ‘The shock in her face’

A toddler’s reaction to seeing herself with a funny face filter has people howling. The TikTok page @_ryandaudrey_ is all about toddler Audrey and her wholesome antics. Audrey recently became fascinated by a filter that makes her look like a smiling older man. But one day, after waking up from a nap, it was as though her reflection caught her completely off guard.
Husband refuses to give stay-at-home mom an extra hour of sleep: ‘Give her a night off’

A husband is being called out for not giving his wife an extra hour of sleep. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. His wife works part-time, and he works full-time and attends school one day a week. She is a stay-at-home mom otherwise and does all of the household duties while he is the breadwinner.
‘Get someone else to do it’ TikTok sound explained

A TikToker’s no-nonsense granny has sparked a hilarious trend. When @d.iavion asked her grandma to film her for an audition, the senior wasn’t in the mood. As she pushed a shopping cart through the aisle of a department store, the grandmother replied, “Uh uh, get somebody else to do it,” and walked away completely unfazed.
After years of trauma, this 15-year-old was able to heal and discover self value and self love

In this episode of In The Know: Walks of Life, a 15-year-old teen discusses the physical trauma he experienced when he was younger, as well as his healing journey where he found self-worth and self-esteem after developing the ability to love and value himself. As he continues down the path to recovering from his childhood trauma, he learns to embrace his imperfections and live a life filled with confidence and positive aspirations.
Mom cracks up over baby’s ‘toxic workplace’ Fisher-Price toy: ‘Who pitched this?’

This mom couldn’t believe the “dark show of late stage capitalism” she discovered in a Fisher-Price toy. TikToker @mrs.frazzled couldn’t believe the features on a standing desk toy for infants. The “Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Like a Boss” activity center was designed like a grownup’s office. It turned boring productivity tools into fun toys. The mom couldn’t help but laugh at how absurd the item was.

