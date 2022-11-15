Read full article on original website
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Bride acts ‘weird’ towards invited guests for attending her wedding: ‘Why did you bother [traveling] here’
A wedding guest felt like the bride was very unwelcoming to her at the ceremony. She vented about the issue on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” forum. She found it strange when the bride invited her to the wedding and bachelorette party. She knew the bride from a friend group she hadn’t seen in a year after moving abroad.
Man feels ‘betrayed’ when girlfriend doesn’t ‘abandon her dream’ for him on vacation
A boyfriend is mad his girlfriend wouldn’t cancel her dream hike to accommodate him. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He and his girlfriend planned a trip to the Grand Canyon so she could cross a hike off her bucket list. Before the big hike, they did a smaller one but it left him exhausted.
Mom explains husband’s ‘hurtful helping’ in viral TikTok
This TikTok mom introduced viewers to a concept she calls “hurtful helping” and explained how, sometimes, her husband is guilty of it!. Rebecca (@rebeccacraig47) is a parent and TikToker who shares relatable stories about her parenting joys and struggles. In a recent video, Rebecca told viewers about her husband’s “hurtful helping,” and shared that sometimes, her husband may believe he is assisting her, when in fact, he is making things more difficult.
"I Thank Her All The Time For Saving My Life": People Are Revealing How Listening To Their Gut Feeling Of Intuition Spared Them From Dangerous Situations
"She could have died if I hadn’t convinced her to leave work."
A flock of sheep has been walking in a circle for 12 days, and nobody knows why
A flock of sheep has been walking in a circle for at least 12 days in Mongolia. China’s state-run news site People’s Daily tweeted security footage of the bizarre phenomenon after 10 days. Calling it the “great sheep mystery,” the publication reported the sheep are healthy, but the reason for the “weird behavior is still a mystery.”
Mom furious over in-laws ‘knowingly sabotaging’ newborn’s sleep: ‘That’s insane’
This mom is fed up with her in-laws constantly waking up her 4-month-old. She ranted on Reddit’s “Beyond the Bump” forum because she is at her wit’s end. While she and her husband save money, they are staying with his parents. The issue is that they don’t respect her boundaries.
The beauty of one child's simple question
I had one day to prepare — just one day. When I got the call to take in foster children not many months after my husband passed, I didn’t hesitate or make excuses — though I had plenty. When the three children arrived the next day, I was ready. ...
Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas
Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
Models claim popular L.A. club turned them away because of their size
Two models took to TikTok to share their account of being turned away at a popular Los Angeles nightclub and made a statement about how prevalent size discrimination continues to be. Ella Halikas and Alexa Jay claimed in the now-viral video that they went to the Highlight Room with a...
Toddler is visibly shaken after seeing herself with a creepy filter: ‘The shock in her face’
A toddler’s reaction to seeing herself with a funny face filter has people howling. The TikTok page @_ryandaudrey_ is all about toddler Audrey and her wholesome antics. Audrey recently became fascinated by a filter that makes her look like a smiling older man. But one day, after waking up from a nap, it was as though her reflection caught her completely off guard.
Moms on Reddit play hilarious game of ‘How pregnant are you?’: ‘My belly honked my horn’
Pregnancy is the miracle of life — but it’s not always comfortable, is it?. Changes to your body can be physically taxing, and growing a whole new person inside you requires attention and care. A Redditor’s game of “How pregnant are you?” prompted some hilarious responses.
Husband refuses to give stay-at-home mom an extra hour of sleep: ‘Give her a night off’
A husband is being called out for not giving his wife an extra hour of sleep. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. His wife works part-time, and he works full-time and attends school one day a week. She is a stay-at-home mom otherwise and does all of the household duties while he is the breadwinner.
‘Get someone else to do it’ TikTok sound explained
A TikToker’s no-nonsense granny has sparked a hilarious trend. When @d.iavion asked her grandma to film her for an audition, the senior wasn’t in the mood. As she pushed a shopping cart through the aisle of a department store, the grandmother replied, “Uh uh, get somebody else to do it,” and walked away completely unfazed.
‘Ruthless’ 5-year-old beats adult neighbors in hilarious bake-off: ‘How is a child this funny?’
Two brothers have entered a very serious bake-off with their 5-year-old neighbor. Australian twins Jordan and Brandon are the musical duo Take Two. When the brothers are not vlogging about music and family, they’re usually chatting with Harper. Harper is their 5-year-old next-door neighbor who mostly communicates with them...
After years of trauma, this 15-year-old was able to heal and discover self value and self love
In this episode of In The Know: Walks of Life, a 15-year-old teen discusses the physical trauma he experienced when he was younger, as well as his healing journey where he found self-worth and self-esteem after developing the ability to love and value himself. As he continues down the path to recovering from his childhood trauma, he learns to embrace his imperfections and live a life filled with confidence and positive aspirations.
Mom cracks up over baby’s ‘toxic workplace’ Fisher-Price toy: ‘Who pitched this?’
This mom couldn’t believe the “dark show of late stage capitalism” she discovered in a Fisher-Price toy. TikToker @mrs.frazzled couldn’t believe the features on a standing desk toy for infants. The “Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Like a Boss” activity center was designed like a grownup’s office. It turned boring productivity tools into fun toys. The mom couldn’t help but laugh at how absurd the item was.
