FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Lady Vols great Candace Parker says 'I'm game' for another season in the WNBA
Candace Parker isn't quite done with basketball yet. There was widespread speculation about whether Parker would retire after this WNBA season. But on a podcast hosted by The Athletic's Richard Deitsch released Wednesday, Parker said she had just finished her treadmill workout and planned to come back for a 16th season.
The Most Points Scored In One Game For Every NBA Franchise
Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, while Kobe Bryant scored 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rockets coaches celebrate greatness of Elvin Hayes upon jersey retirement
"If you didn't double off the catch, he was gonna score."
CBS Sports
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL
Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
3 Changes New York Knicks Must Make To Turn Things Around
The 2022-23 NBA season has gone pretty much as expected for the New York Knicks. They are currently 7-7 on the season as they are handling business for the most part against teams under .500 but struggling to keep up with the teams that are above the .500 mark. That...
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Willing To Move Derrick Rose And Immanuel Quickley
The New York Knicks might be ready to move Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley.
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph
The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
Steve Physioc retires as Royals TV, radio broadcaster; team announces replacement
A familiar voice won’t be back to call Kansas City Royals games in 2023.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Wings Hire New Head Coach
The Dallas Wings have hired Latricia Trammell as its new head coach, the team announced on November 7. Trammell joins the Wings after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks, primarily overseeing defense. Before her time in LA, Trammell spent one season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Stars in 2017, which relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces.
Yardbarker
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Third straight double-double
Lillard provided 25 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets. Lillard hasn't shot the basketball particularly well over his stretch of three straight double-doubles (36.7 percent), but he's finished with 20-plus points in each contest. The star point guard continues to show why he's one of the top sources of scoring at his position by averaging 27.6 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.
4 ideal Kevin Durant trade scenarios from the Brooklyn Nets with things going awry
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are coming off an embarrassing 32-point loss to the Sacramento Kings. It’s a game
BBC
Stephen Curry: Point guard scores 24 as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks
Stephen Curry scored 24 points as the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form at home with a 111-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. Curry completed a double-double and a game-high 10 assists, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Draymond Green also contributed 10 points,...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday
Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
NBA Blue Devil in midst of dreadful stretch for Knicks
Despite the frigid shooting by Duke basketball product RJ Barrett across the past three games, the New York Knicks (8-7) have posted two straight wins on the road against top-four teams in the Western Conference standings. They beat the Denver Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday after defeating the Utah ...
Knicks And Warriors Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
