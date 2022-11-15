ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

CBS Sports

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL

Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: KD-Warriors trade needed to rescue Steph

The Warriors' 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NBA season is not what anyone expected from the reigning champions. Instead of running roughshod on the league in what was supposed to be a glorious title defense, everyone not named Steph Curry has struggled mightily for the Warriors. And because Moses Moody,...
RESCUE, CA
CBS Sports

Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports

Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic

Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CHICAGO, IL
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Wings Hire New Head Coach

The Dallas Wings have hired Latricia Trammell as its new head coach, the team announced on November 7. Trammell joins the Wings after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks, primarily overseeing defense. Before her time in LA, Trammell spent one season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Stars in 2017, which relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Third straight double-double

Lillard provided 25 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets. Lillard hasn't shot the basketball particularly well over his stretch of three straight double-doubles (36.7 percent), but he's finished with 20-plus points in each contest. The star point guard continues to show why he's one of the top sources of scoring at his position by averaging 27.6 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday

Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
WASHINGTON, DC

