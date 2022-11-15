ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama basketball fades late in 64-60 loss at Oklahoma

South Alabama did not score in the final 5:18 of game time as Oklahoma rallied for a 64-60 victory in Norman, Okla., on Friday night. The Jaguars (1-3) took a 60-56 lead behind a season-high 25 points from Isaiah Moore, but could not hold on. The Sooners (2-2) scored the game’s final eight points after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the first half.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals

Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
GULF SHORES, AL
WAAY-TV

Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama

A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again

Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
THEODORE, AL
AL.com

State champion soccer coach Chad Harrelson leaving St. Paul’s for Gulf Shores

Veteran soccer coach Chad Harrelson is leaving St. Paul’s after 18 years to join the staff at Gulf Shores. Harrelson will serve as the athletic department’s director of soccer, according to a release from Gulf Shores City Schools. He will be responsible for the overall direction and coaching of the soccer program. Athletic Director Kevin Tubbs told AL.com Harrelson will work with the current boys and girls head coaches and teams.
GULF SHORES, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
utv44.com

Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
IRVINGTON, AL
