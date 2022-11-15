Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Related
Jaguar buzz: South Alabama meets Southern Miss for first time as Sun Belt opponent
WHAT: South Alabama (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3) WHERE: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss. THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: If South Alabama can record its first four-game winning streak since 2014 and keep pace with first-place Troy in the Sun Belt West Division. READ MORE SOUTH ALABAMA...
CBS Sports
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: South Alabama 8-2; Southern Miss 5-5 The South Alabama Jaguars and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Southern Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.
South Alabama basketball fades late in 64-60 loss at Oklahoma
South Alabama did not score in the final 5:18 of game time as Oklahoma rallied for a 64-60 victory in Norman, Okla., on Friday night. The Jaguars (1-3) took a 60-56 lead behind a season-high 25 points from Isaiah Moore, but could not hold on. The Sooners (2-2) scored the game’s final eight points after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the first half.
This week in HS Sports: Tonight’s must-see Round 3 football playoff games
This is an opinion piece. I’m headed to Gulf Shores tonight to see the Class 5A, Region 1 rematch between Mark Hudspeth’s Dolphins and Jack French’s Faith Academy Rams. Gulf Shores won 22-12 way back on Sept. 2 on a field both coaches agreed was less than ideal due to several weeks of consistent rain before the game.
Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals
Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
Saraland survives against Woods Ray, Homewood for wild 57-56 OT victory
Saraland is headed for a rematch with Region 1 rival Theodore with a spot in the Class 6A state championship game on the line. But first, everyone in attendance at Saraland High School Friday night needs time to come to grips with what they witnessed in the Spartans’ 57-56 overtime win over Homewood.
WAAY-TV
Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama
A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
utv44.com
It took roughly five days for trash to be picked up at Ladd-Peebles after HBCU game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Coast Challenge, an annual football game between HBCU schools was on Saturday and it took roughly five days to clean up all the trash left behind. There were also concerns from people who went to the game who said it took hours to...
Will James, No. 1 Theodore run past region rival St. Paul’s, improve to 13-0
No Brayden Jenkins, no problem. Theodore’s star running back was held out of Friday night’s Class 6A quarterfinal matchup against upstart St. Paul’s because of a few bumps and bruises, but it didn’t matter as Will James, normally a cornerback, was called upon to help with the Bobcats’ running game.
Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again
Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
State champion soccer coach Chad Harrelson leaving St. Paul’s for Gulf Shores
Veteran soccer coach Chad Harrelson is leaving St. Paul’s after 18 years to join the staff at Gulf Shores. Harrelson will serve as the athletic department’s director of soccer, according to a release from Gulf Shores City Schools. He will be responsible for the overall direction and coaching of the soccer program. Athletic Director Kevin Tubbs told AL.com Harrelson will work with the current boys and girls head coaches and teams.
Deion Sanders criticizes Mobile stadium, officials say the claims were ‘not true’
Game officials said more than 30,000 people attended the Gulf Coast Challenge, but Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders said the game was not a win.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern Shore
The Eastern Shore in Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many amazing restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is popular here as well! Let's take a look at some tasty Mexican restaurants in Daphne and Spanish Fort, Alabama.
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
utv44.com
Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0