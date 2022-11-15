Investors were digesting mixed retail sector earnings reports and hawkish language from the Federal Reserve this week. On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." The Fed raised its target interest rate range to between 3.75% and 4% earlier in November, but Bullard suggested interest rates may ultimately need to rise to between 5% and 7% to bring inflation down closer...

17 MINUTES AGO