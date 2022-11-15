Read full article on original website
Related
Investopedia
Target Warning Overshadows Retail Sales Gain; Stock Slumps
U.S. consumers may already be starting to shop as if a recession is right around the corner. While nationwide October retail sales exceeded expectations, Target Corp. (TGT) shares plummeted 15% in on Nov. 16 after the retailer cut its profit outlook for a second time this year, citing a "challenging economic environment" as it reported disappointing quarterly results.
U.S. home sales are hurting
Investors were digesting mixed retail sector earnings reports and hawkish language from the Federal Reserve this week. On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." The Fed raised its target interest rate range to between 3.75% and 4% earlier in November, but Bullard suggested interest rates may ultimately need to rise to between 5% and 7% to bring inflation down closer...
Comments / 0