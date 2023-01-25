Women's boxing divisional rankings: Two fights for undisputed status could shake up two weight-classes
It's one of the biggest nights of the year in boxing so far in 2023 -- two undisputed title fights including one of the best-known female fighters in the sport, [;us another appearance for a rising star.
Amanda Serrano, the WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight champion, a seven-division champion, will try to become undisputed for the first time in her career when she faces WBA champion Erika Cruz in the main event at the Hulu Theater in New York on Saturday. Serrano is ESPN's No. 1 featherweight and No. 3 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings. Cruz is ranked second in the featherweight division.
The co-main is another undisputed championship fight as WBC, WBO and IBF junior lightweight titlist and ESPN's No. 1 junior lightweight Alycia Baumgardner fights Elhem Mekhaled for the vacant WBA title.
Whatever happens this weekend, expect to see some sort of shakeup in the rankings by this time next week.
The two title fights headline a massive card in New York with five intriguing women's fights. Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KO), ESPN's No. 3 super middleweight, will face Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KO) in a 10-round WBC title eliminator fight. Also on the card are 10-rounders between Ramla Ali (7-0, 2 KO) and Avril Mathie (8-0-1, 3 KO) at junior featherweight and undefeated Skye Nicolson (5-0) against Tania Alvarez (7-0, 1 KO) at featherweight. From the perspective of cards with a heavy presence of female fighters, this is one of the best.
On Saturday in Argentina, former WBC featherweight champion Daniela Bermudez (29-4-3, 10 KO) returns to the ring for the first time since 2021 when she fights Liliana Dolores Silva (4-15-1) in an eight-round junior lightweight bout.
Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.
For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here . For women's P4P rankings click here .
175+ pounds - Super middleweight - Middleweight - Junior middleweight - Welterweight - Junior welterweight - Lightweight - Junior lightweight - Featherweight - Junior featherweight - Bantamweight - Junior bantamweight - Flyweight - Junior flyweight - Strawweight - Atomweight
175+ POUNDS
1. Hanna Gabriels Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 21-2-1, 12 KOs
Last: W (TKO2) Martha Patricia Lara Gaytan, April 17, 2021
Next: TBA
2. Lani Daniels Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 6-2-2, 0 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Tinta Smith, June 24
Next: TBA
3. Danielle Perkins Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 3-0, 1 KO
Last: W (UD8) Monika Harrison, March 5, 2021
Next: TBA
4. Angie Paola Rocha Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 13-3-3, 6 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Indira Perez, Dec. 22
Next: TBA
5. Alrie Meleisea Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 6-1-1, 0 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Sequita Hemingway, Dec. 9
Next: TBA
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)
1. Franchon Crews Dezurn Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 8-1, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30
Next: TBA
2. Christina Hammer Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 28-1, 13 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7
Next: TBA
3. Shadasia Green Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 11-0, 10 KOs
Last: W (TKO5) Ogleidis Suarez, Oct. 29
Next: Feb. 4 vs. Elin Cederroos
4. Elin Cederroos Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 8-1, 4 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, April 30
Next: Feb. 4 vs. Shadasia Green
5. Angelica Lopez Flores Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 13-1, 7 KOs
Last: L (TKO1) Shadasia Green, Jan. 15, 2021
Next: TBA
MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)
1. Claressa Shields Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 13-0, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Savannah Marshall, Oct. 15
Next: TBA
2. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 12-1, 10 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Claressa Shields, Oct. 15
Next: TBA
3. Maricela Cornejo Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 15-5, 5 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Simone Aparecida da Silva, March 25
Next: TBA
4. Ema Kozin Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 22-1-1, 12 KOs
Last: W (TKO7) Szilvia Szabados, June 4
Next: TBA
5. Raquel Miller Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 12-0, 5 KOs
Last: W (TKO1) Sheila Cunha, Sept. 8
Next: TBA
JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)
1. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 13-2-1, 8 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Marie-Eve Dicaire, Nov. 12
Next: TBA
2. Terri Harper Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 13-1-1, 6 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Hannah Ranking, Sept. 24
Next: TBA
3. Marie-Eve Dicaire Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 18-2, 1 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12
Next: TBA
4. Cecilia Braekhus Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 37-2, 9 KOs
Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17
Next: TBA
5. Patricia Berghult Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 15-1, 3 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Sept. 3
Next: TBA
WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)
1. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
Next: TBA
2. Layla McCarter Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 45-13-5, 11 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Halanna dos Santos, March 25
Next: TBA
3. Summer Lynn Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 7-0, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD6) Jaica Pavilus, April 2
Next: TBA
4. Ivana Habazin Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 21-4, 7 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Diana Prazak, Oct, 22
Next: TBA
5. Marie Pier Houle Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 8-0-1, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Marisol Moreno, Jan. 13
Next: TBA
JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)
1. Chantelle Cameron Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 17-0, 8 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, Nov. 5
Next: TBA
2. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 12-3, 5 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5
Next: TBA
3. Kali Reis Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 19-7-1, 5 KOs
Last: W (SD10) Jessica Camara, Nov. 19, 2021
Next: TBA
4. Jessica Camara Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 10-3, 2 KOs
Last: W (KO1) Josefina Vega, Sept. 17
Next: TBA
5. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 5-1, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Anahi Ester Sanchez, Nov. 26
Next: TBA
LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)
1. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 22-0, 6 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Oct. 29
Next: TBA
2. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 43-2-1, 30 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Sarah Mahfoud, Sept. 24
Next: Feb. 4 vs. Erika Cruz
3. Estelle Yoka Mossely Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 10-0, 1 KO
Last: W (SD10) Yanina del Carmen Lescano, March 18
Next: TBA
4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs
Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13
Next: TBA
5. Yanina del Carmen Lescano Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 12-2, 3 KO
Last: W (UD10) Lizbeth Crespo, Oct, 14
Next: TBA
JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)
1. Alycia Baumgardner Previous ranking: 2
Record: 13-1, 7 KOs
Last: W (SD10) Mikaela Mayer, Oct. 15
Next: Feb. 4 vs. Elhem Mekhaled
2. Mikaela Mayer Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 17-1, 5 KOs
Last: L (SD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Oct. 15
Next: TBA vs. Christina Linardatou
3. Maiva Hamadouche Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 22-2, 18 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Mikaela Mayer, Nov. 5, 2021
Next: TBA
4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs
Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13
Next: TBA
5. Hyun Mi Choi Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 20-0-1, 5 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Vanessa Bradford, Oct. 19
Next: TBA
FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)
1. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 43-2-1, 30 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Sarah Mahfoud, Sept. 24
Next: Feb. 4 vs. Erika Cruz
2. Erika Cruz Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 15-1, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Jelena Mrdjenovich, Sept. 3
Next: Feb. 4 vs. Amanda Serrano
3. Sarah Mahfoud Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 11-1, 3 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano, Sept. 24
Next: TBA
4. Brenda Karen Carabajal Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 18-5-1, 9 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, May 13
Next: TBA
5. Raven Chapman Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 5-0, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD6) Fatuma Yazidu, Nov. 12
Next: TBA
JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)
1. Yamileth Mercado Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 20-3, 5 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Mariana Juarez, Oct 29
Next: TBA
2. Segolene Lefebvre Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 16-0, 1 KO
Last: W (UD10) Melania Sorroche, May 7
Next: TBA
3. Mayerlin Rivas Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 17-4-2, 11 KOs
Last: W (TKO3) Karina Fernandez, June 10
Next: TBA
4. Cherneka Johnson Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 15-1, 6 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Susie Ramadan, Oct. 15
Next: TBA
5. Ellie Scotney Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 6-0, 0 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Mary Romero, Oct. 29
Next: TBA
Dina Thorslund, Daniela Bermudez and Yazmin Rivas have been removed due to inactivity in the division.
BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)
1. Dina Thorslund Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 18-0, 7 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Niorkis Carreno, April 9
Next: Feb. 25 vs. Debora Anahi Lopez
2. Yuliahn Luna Avila Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 24-3-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Jessica Gonzalez, June 17
Next: TBA
3. Ebanie Bridges Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 9-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10
Next: TBA
4. Nina Hughes Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 5-0, 2 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Jamie Mitchell, Nov. 26
Next: TBA
5. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27
Next: TBA
JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)
1. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27
Next: TBA
2. Asley Gonzalez Macias Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 15-2, 7 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Lourdes Juarez, Oct. 1
Next: TBA
3. Micaela Lujan Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20
Next: TBA
4. Clara Lescurat Previous ranking: N. 5
Record: 8-0, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Naylea Gil Sanabia, Oct. 28
Next: TBA
5. Lourdes Juarez Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 34-3, 4 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, Oct. 1
Next: TBA
Note: Guadalupe Martinez Guzman has been removed for inactivity in the division.
FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)
1. Marlen Esparza Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 13-1, 1 KO
Last: W (UD10) Eva Guzman, Aug. 6
Next: TBA
2. Arely Mucino Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs
Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29
Next: TBA
3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 14-0, 6 KOs
Last: W (TKO9) Debora Rengifo, Sept. 24
Next: TBA
4. Ibeth Zamora Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 33-7, 12 KOs
Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29
Next: TBA
5. Gabriela Fundora Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 9-0, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Naomi Arellano Reyes, Oct, 8
Next: TBA
JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)
1. Jessica Nery Plata Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 29-2, 3 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13
Next: TBA
2. Evelin Bermudez Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 17-0-1, 6 KOs
Last: L (MD10) Yokasta Valle, Nov. 26
Next: March 10 vs. Tania Enriquez
3. Kim Clavel Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 16-1, 3 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Jessica Nery Plata, Jan. 13
Next: TBA
4. Anabel Ortiz Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 33-5, 4 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20
Next: TBA
5. Tania Enriquez Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 20-0, 9 KOs
Last: W (UD8) Edna Maltos, Dec. 3
Next: March 10 vs. Evelin Bermudez
Note: Seniesa Estrada has been removed for inactivity in the division. Yakasta Valle vacated her IBF and WBO titles to compete at strawweight and was removed from junior flyweight.
STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)
1. Seniesa Estrada Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 23-0, 9 KOs
Last: W (UD10) Jazmin Gala Villarino, Nov. 12
Next: TBA vs. Tina Rupprecht
2. Yokasta Valle Previous ranking: No. 3
Record: 27-2, 9 KOs
Last: W (MD10) Evelin Bermudez, Nov. 26
Next: TBA
3. Tina Rupprecht Previous ranking: No. 2
Record: 12-0-1, 3 KOs
Last: W (SD10) Rocio Gaspar, Dec. 10
Next: TBA vs. Seniesa Estrada
4. Sarah Bormann Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 15-0, 7 KO
Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Sept. 24
Next: TBA
5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 5-1, 1 KOs
Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8
Next: TBA
ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)
1. Monserrat Alarcon Previous ranking: No. 1
Record: 18-4-2, 0 KO
Last: W (UD10) Brenda Balderas Martiinez, Sept. 30
Next: TBA
2. Mika Iwakawa Previous ranking: N/R
Record: 11-6-1, 3 KO
Last: W (UD10) Ayaka Miyao, Sept. 1
Next: TBA
3. Fabiana Bytyqi Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 19-0-2, 5 KO
Last: D (SD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Jul. 29
Next: TBA
4. Ayaka Miyao Previous ranking: No. 5
Record: 25-10-2, 6 KO
Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1
Next: TBA
5. Eri Matsuda Previous ranking: No. 4
Record: 5-1-1, 1 KO
Last: W (UD10) Kaori Nagai, Sept. 1
Next: TBA
Comments / 0