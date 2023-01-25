Women's boxing divisional rankings: Two fights for undisputed status could shake up two weight-classes

It's one of the biggest nights of the year in boxing so far in 2023 -- two undisputed title fights including one of the best-known female fighters in the sport, [;us another appearance for a rising star.

Amanda Serrano, the WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight champion, a seven-division champion, will try to become undisputed for the first time in her career when she faces WBA champion Erika Cruz in the main event at the Hulu Theater in New York on Saturday. Serrano is ESPN's No. 1 featherweight and No. 3 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings. Cruz is ranked second in the featherweight division.

The co-main is another undisputed championship fight as WBC, WBO and IBF junior lightweight titlist and ESPN's No. 1 junior lightweight Alycia Baumgardner fights Elhem Mekhaled for the vacant WBA title.

Whatever happens this weekend, expect to see some sort of shakeup in the rankings by this time next week.

The two title fights headline a massive card in New York with five intriguing women's fights. Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KO), ESPN's No. 3 super middleweight, will face Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KO) in a 10-round WBC title eliminator fight. Also on the card are 10-rounders between Ramla Ali (7-0, 2 KO) and Avril Mathie (8-0-1, 3 KO) at junior featherweight and undefeated Skye Nicolson (5-0) against Tania Alvarez (7-0, 1 KO) at featherweight. From the perspective of cards with a heavy presence of female fighters, this is one of the best.

On Saturday in Argentina, former WBC featherweight champion Daniela Bermudez (29-4-3, 10 KO) returns to the ring for the first time since 2021 when she fights Liliana Dolores Silva (4-15-1) in an eight-round junior lightweight bout.

Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.

175+ POUNDS

1. Hanna Gabriels Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 21-2-1, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO2) Martha Patricia Lara Gaytan, April 17, 2021

Next: TBA

2. Lani Daniels Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 6-2-2, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Tinta Smith, June 24

Next: TBA

3. Danielle Perkins Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 3-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD8) Monika Harrison, March 5, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Angie Paola Rocha Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 13-3-3, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Indira Perez, Dec. 22

Next: TBA

5. Alrie Meleisea Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 6-1-1, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Sequita Hemingway, Dec. 9

Next: TBA

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)

1. Franchon Crews Dezurn Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 8-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30

Next: TBA

2. Christina Hammer Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 28-1, 13 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7

Next: TBA

3. Shadasia Green Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 11-0, 10 KOs

Last: W (TKO5) Ogleidis Suarez, Oct. 29

Next: Feb. 4 vs. Elin Cederroos

4. Elin Cederroos Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-1, 4 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, April 30

Next: Feb. 4 vs. Shadasia Green

5. Angelica Lopez Flores Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 13-1, 7 KOs

Last: L (TKO1) Shadasia Green, Jan. 15, 2021

Next: TBA

MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)

1. Claressa Shields Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 13-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Savannah Marshall, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

2. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-1, 10 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Claressa Shields, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

3. Maricela Cornejo Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 15-5, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Simone Aparecida da Silva, March 25

Next: TBA

4. Ema Kozin Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-1-1, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO7) Szilvia Szabados, June 4

Next: TBA

5. Raquel Miller Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-0, 5 KOs

Last: W (TKO1) Sheila Cunha, Sept. 8

Next: TBA

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)

1. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 13-2-1, 8 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Marie-Eve Dicaire, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

2. Terri Harper Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 13-1-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Hannah Ranking, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

3. Marie-Eve Dicaire Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-2, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

4. Cecilia Braekhus Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 37-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17

Next: TBA

5. Patricia Berghult Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 15-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Sept. 3

Next: TBA

WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)

1. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

2. Layla McCarter Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 45-13-5, 11 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Halanna dos Santos, March 25

Next: TBA

3. Summer Lynn Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 7-0, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Jaica Pavilus, April 2

Next: TBA

4. Ivana Habazin Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 21-4, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Diana Prazak, Oct, 22

Next: TBA

5. Marie Pier Houle Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-0-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Marisol Moreno, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)

1. Chantelle Cameron Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 17-0, 8 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

2. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

3. Kali Reis Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 19-7-1, 5 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Jessica Camara, Nov. 19, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Jessica Camara Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 10-3, 2 KOs

Last: W (KO1) Josefina Vega, Sept. 17

Next: TBA

5. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Anahi Ester Sanchez, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)

1. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 22-0, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

2. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 43-2-1, 30 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Sarah Mahfoud, Sept. 24

Next: Feb. 4 vs. Erika Cruz

3. Estelle Yoka Mossely Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 10-0, 1 KO

Last: W (SD10) Yanina del Carmen Lescano, March 18

Next: TBA

4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs

Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13

Next: TBA

5. Yanina del Carmen Lescano Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-2, 3 KO

Last: W (UD10) Lizbeth Crespo, Oct, 14

Next: TBA

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)

1. Alycia Baumgardner Previous ranking: 2

Record: 13-1, 7 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Mikaela Mayer, Oct. 15

Next: Feb. 4 vs. Elhem Mekhaled

2. Mikaela Mayer Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 17-1, 5 KOs

Last: L (SD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Oct. 15

Next: TBA vs. Christina Linardatou

3. Maiva Hamadouche Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-2, 18 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Mikaela Mayer, Nov. 5, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs

Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13

Next: TBA

5. Hyun Mi Choi Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 20-0-1, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Vanessa Bradford, Oct. 19

Next: TBA

FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)

1. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 43-2-1, 30 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Sarah Mahfoud, Sept. 24

Next: Feb. 4 vs. Erika Cruz

2. Erika Cruz Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 15-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jelena Mrdjenovich, Sept. 3

Next: Feb. 4 vs. Amanda Serrano

3. Sarah Mahfoud Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 11-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

4. Brenda Karen Carabajal Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 18-5-1, 9 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, May 13

Next: TBA

5. Raven Chapman Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Fatuma Yazidu, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)

1. Yamileth Mercado Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 20-3, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Mariana Juarez, Oct 29

Next: TBA

2. Segolene Lefebvre Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 16-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Melania Sorroche, May 7

Next: TBA

3. Mayerlin Rivas Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-4-2, 11 KOs

Last: W (TKO3) Karina Fernandez, June 10

Next: TBA

4. Cherneka Johnson Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Susie Ramadan, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

5. Ellie Scotney Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 6-0, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Mary Romero, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

Dina Thorslund, Daniela Bermudez and Yazmin Rivas have been removed due to inactivity in the division.

BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)

1. Dina Thorslund Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-0, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Niorkis Carreno, April 9

Next: Feb. 25 vs. Debora Anahi Lopez

2. Yuliahn Luna Avila Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 24-3-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jessica Gonzalez, June 17

Next: TBA

3. Ebanie Bridges Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 9-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10

Next: TBA

4. Nina Hughes Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jamie Mitchell, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

5. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27

Next: TBA

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)

1. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27

Next: TBA

2. Asley Gonzalez Macias Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 15-2, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Lourdes Juarez, Oct. 1

Next: TBA

3. Micaela Lujan Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20

Next: TBA

4. Clara Lescurat Previous ranking: N. 5

Record: 8-0, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Naylea Gil Sanabia, Oct. 28

Next: TBA

5. Lourdes Juarez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 34-3, 4 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, Oct. 1

Next: TBA

Note: Guadalupe Martinez Guzman has been removed for inactivity in the division.

FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)

1. Marlen Esparza Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 13-1, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Eva Guzman, Aug. 6

Next: TBA

2. Arely Mucino Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 14-0, 6 KOs

Last: W (TKO9) Debora Rengifo, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

4. Ibeth Zamora Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 33-7, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

5. Gabriela Fundora Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 9-0, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Naomi Arellano Reyes, Oct, 8

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)

1. Jessica Nery Plata Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 29-2, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

2. Evelin Bermudez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-0-1, 6 KOs

Last: L (MD10) Yokasta Valle, Nov. 26

Next: March 10 vs. Tania Enriquez

3. Kim Clavel Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 16-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Jessica Nery Plata, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

4. Anabel Ortiz Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 33-5, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20

Next: TBA

5. Tania Enriquez Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 20-0, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Edna Maltos, Dec. 3

Next: March 10 vs. Evelin Bermudez

Note: Seniesa Estrada has been removed for inactivity in the division. Yakasta Valle vacated her IBF and WBO titles to compete at strawweight and was removed from junior flyweight.

STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)

1. Seniesa Estrada Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 23-0, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jazmin Gala Villarino, Nov. 12

Next: TBA vs. Tina Rupprecht

2. Yokasta Valle Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 27-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Evelin Bermudez, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

3. Tina Rupprecht Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-0-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Rocio Gaspar, Dec. 10

Next: TBA vs. Seniesa Estrada

4. Sarah Bormann Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-0, 7 KO

Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-1, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8

Next: TBA

ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)

1. Monserrat Alarcon Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-4-2, 0 KO

Last: W (UD10) Brenda Balderas Martiinez, Sept. 30

Next: TBA

2. Mika Iwakawa Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 11-6-1, 3 KO

Last: W (UD10) Ayaka Miyao, Sept. 1

Next: TBA

3. Fabiana Bytyqi Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 19-0-2, 5 KO

Last: D (SD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Jul. 29

Next: TBA

4. Ayaka Miyao Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 25-10-2, 6 KO

Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1

Next: TBA

5. Eri Matsuda Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 5-1-1, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Kaori Nagai, Sept. 1

Next: TBA