Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Alabama cancels inmate's execution after trouble inserting IV, time concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (WBMA) — The scheduled state execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was canceled late Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), due to a midnight deadline and being unable to find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. The Supreme Court of the United...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska State Fair may name new executive director soon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board hopes to name a new executive director soon. The board chair says they have received 22 resumes. Interim director Jaime Parr says she has put her name in for consideration. Board members are going through applications and hope to narrow...
Comments / 0