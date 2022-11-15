ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date

Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
SAN MARCOS, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Outlet Mall Shopping Day Trip

Carlsbad Premium Outlet Mall has the best location of any outlet in Southern California. Minutes to the beach, minutes to Legoland, and next to the Flower Fields of Carlsbad. Carlsbad Outlet mall has an impressive line-up of factory discount stores, including Guess Factory Store, Godiva, Coach, Nine West Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, and True Religion Brand Jeans. (List of stores is subject to change)
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

Pet of the Week: Sam

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam. Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting 2022

The 37th annual Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting is Sunday, December 4th in downtown Carlsbad Village. As in the past, the tree lighting is at the front entrance to the Carlsbad Village Faire shopping center at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive. This festive annual event runs from 2:15 – 5:00 pm. (Photo is from 2021)
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Eater

All-Day Italian Restaurant and Market Landing in the UTC Area

A new Italian restaurant and marketplace is due to open by mid-December at the Collection at UTC, the mall-adjacent, mixed-use development that already houses restaurants like Pacific Catch and Menya Ultra Ramen. Owner and operator Vanessa Uteau is a hospitality pro, having run two Lean and Green Cafe locations in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Island-Themed Restaurant and Hidden Tiki Bar Emerge in Chula Vista

Downtown Chula Vista gets a tropical infusion with the arrival of two new establishments designed to convey island vibes. Developed by Kevin Rhodes, whose Groundswell Brewing Co. has locations in Grantville and Chula Vista, Lime in the Coconut is a breezy and bright restaurant and bar offering live entertainment on Sundays and a menu from executive chef Jeremy Galapon, formerly of the Bali Hai as well as George’s at the Cove and Common Theory, that spans a number of island cuisines with dishes ranging from Hawaiian loco moco and huli huli chicken to Japanese yakisoba and Filipino garlic rice bowls topped with pork tocino. The rum-based drink list, created by beverage pros Snake Oil Cocktail Co., includes the signature Lime in the Coconut made with rum, housemade lime oleo, coconut cream, and fresh pineapple juice along with classics like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Scorpions.
CHULA VISTA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ESCONDIDO, CA
myfoxzone.com

The Taco Bell Enchirito makes a triumphant return

SAN DIEGO — A fan-favorite made its triumphant, limited-time return to Taco Bell stores - the Enchirito!. Taco Bell asked customers to vote for the return of the company's famed Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. Of course, the Enchirito won. The Enchirito was previously discontinued in 2013 as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions

They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
CHULA VISTA, CA

