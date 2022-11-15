Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date
Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Outlet Mall Shopping Day Trip
Carlsbad Premium Outlet Mall has the best location of any outlet in Southern California. Minutes to the beach, minutes to Legoland, and next to the Flower Fields of Carlsbad. Carlsbad Outlet mall has an impressive line-up of factory discount stores, including Guess Factory Store, Godiva, Coach, Nine West Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store, and True Religion Brand Jeans. (List of stores is subject to change)
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Sam
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam. Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.
athomeincarlsbad.com
Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting 2022
The 37th annual Carlsbad Holiday Tree Lighting is Sunday, December 4th in downtown Carlsbad Village. As in the past, the tree lighting is at the front entrance to the Carlsbad Village Faire shopping center at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive. This festive annual event runs from 2:15 – 5:00 pm. (Photo is from 2021)
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast
SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients. With grocery prices higher in 2022, many...
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Eater
All-Day Italian Restaurant and Market Landing in the UTC Area
A new Italian restaurant and marketplace is due to open by mid-December at the Collection at UTC, the mall-adjacent, mixed-use development that already houses restaurants like Pacific Catch and Menya Ultra Ramen. Owner and operator Vanessa Uteau is a hospitality pro, having run two Lean and Green Cafe locations in...
Eater
Island-Themed Restaurant and Hidden Tiki Bar Emerge in Chula Vista
Downtown Chula Vista gets a tropical infusion with the arrival of two new establishments designed to convey island vibes. Developed by Kevin Rhodes, whose Groundswell Brewing Co. has locations in Grantville and Chula Vista, Lime in the Coconut is a breezy and bright restaurant and bar offering live entertainment on Sundays and a menu from executive chef Jeremy Galapon, formerly of the Bali Hai as well as George’s at the Cove and Common Theory, that spans a number of island cuisines with dishes ranging from Hawaiian loco moco and huli huli chicken to Japanese yakisoba and Filipino garlic rice bowls topped with pork tocino. The rum-based drink list, created by beverage pros Snake Oil Cocktail Co., includes the signature Lime in the Coconut made with rum, housemade lime oleo, coconut cream, and fresh pineapple juice along with classics like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Scorpions.
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
myfoxzone.com
The Taco Bell Enchirito makes a triumphant return
SAN DIEGO — A fan-favorite made its triumphant, limited-time return to Taco Bell stores - the Enchirito!. Taco Bell asked customers to vote for the return of the company's famed Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. Of course, the Enchirito won. The Enchirito was previously discontinued in 2013 as...
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
San Diego County Realtors Report Nearly 20% Fewer Single-Family Home Sales in October
Realtors in San Diego County reported a 19.8% decline in single-family home sales in October, but reassured owners that prices are “maintaining most of their value.”. The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors said 1,188 single family homes were sold in October, compared to 1,481 in September and 2,078 in October 2021.
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
iheart.com
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
Caltrans is holding a Free California Dump Day in parts of the county this weekend. On Saturday November 19th, you can head over to 570 C St in Chula Vista and 8502 Railroad Avenue in Santee to drop off approved items for disposal. Some of the junk you can drop...
Fishing comes to a halt at Sweetwater Authority’s Loveland Reservoir
Sweetwater Authority again is removing water from its Loveland Reservoir to meet customer needs during drought conditions, but the move will halt the lake’s free fishing program. The agency, which serves roughly 200,000 South County customers, began moving water downstream to its Sweetwater Reservoir this week. Officials said its...
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
NBC San Diego
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
Comments / 0