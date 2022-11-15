Zoë Kravitz Gushes Over Relationship With 'Sweet' Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Photo: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz has nothing but good things to say about her boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum. The Batman star opened up about their relationship for a cover interview in GQ's Men of the Year issue.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz said. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

According to People, their romance blossomed after meeting during the casting process for her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. Kravitz went on to discuss their great on-set dynamic while working on the film.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Kravitz also admitted that she "was just a crazy person" while working on the film. "I still am. It was always frantic," she said. "A glass of whiskey at the end of the night or something would calm me down a little bit. But there was no getting out of it."

Tatum will star as tech mogul Slater King who whisks away a cocktail waitress played by Naomi Ackie to his mysterious private island. The thriller has yet to set a release date but is expected to come out in 2023.