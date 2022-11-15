Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
Yale Law School exits ‘profoundly flawed’ U.S. News & World Report rankings
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings — a list the university has topped every year. The decision came in a blog post from Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerkin on Wednesday, who said that “that distinction is not one that we […]
southernct.edu
New Certificate Program to Boost Hospitality and Tourism Industry
If there is a silver lining to be found as the world returns to the normal routines of life after COVID-19, Southern’s Recreation, Hospitality and Sport Management program has found one: a new Tourism, Hospitality, and Event Management (T.H.E.M.) advanced certificate for employees of Mohegan Sun. The program will...
Yale Daily News
Yale’s most popular course sees lower student ratings
The science of learning how to be happy has left some students feeling rather unhappy. When Psychology and the Good Life was first taught in Spring 2018, the course made national headlines as one of Yale’s most popular classes of all time. Taught by professor Laurie Santos, a celebrated...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
southernct.edu
From the Yale Center for British Arts to Southern
Onyinye Okeke is passionate about art. So, in 2021, when her adviser at Achievement First Amistad High School learned of a new program for young adults interested in photography, he urged her to apply. “He knew I liked taking photos with my phone,” Okeke recalls. The four-month-long program was being launched by the Yale Center for British Arts and the Lens Media Lab at the Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage at Yale University. “I was immediately interested,” she says. “Then I heard ‘Yale’ and was intimidated.”
Pregnant women face a crisis of maternal care as multiple Connecticut hospitals seek to shutter labor and delivery centers
SHARON, Conn — A vigil took place Monday night in an effort to re-open Windham Hospital’s shuttered maternity ward. This, while in the opposite corner of the state another rural community is fighting the exact same battle at Sharon Hospital. It’s a crisis of care for women and...
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
Yale Eyes Big Builds For Science, Drama
A new lab and classroom building that will be nearly as large as Yale’s football stadium — at least in terms of square footage — is in the works for East Rock’s “Science Hill,” while a new hub for Yale’s performing arts is planned for a university-owned downtown corner.
ctexaminer.com
Second-Grade Lessons on Gender and Acceptance Spark Parent Questions in Darien
DARIEN – A book read to a classroom of second graders at Royle Elementary School, and an anonymous complaint, have prompted questions from parents regarding the appropriateness of lessons on gender identity for young students in the public schools, but school officials denied claims that anything inappropriate had been taught.
Health headlines: Yale physician shares why influenza flourishes in cold weather, results of study on masking
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The simple act of hand washing can do wonders to prevent catching the flu, according to Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson. “When it gets cold, the flu can stick around much longer on surfaces,” said Dr. Wilson who explained that contaminated surfaces are the main way that the flu […]
Bridgeport Native Named US Merchant Marine Academy's First Female Superintendent
A woman from Fairfield County has been selected as the Long Island-based US Merchant Marine Academy's first female superintendent, the US Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration announced. Rear Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, who is originally from Bridgeport, has been selected for the position at the academy located on...
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
darientimes.com
8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
Comments / 0