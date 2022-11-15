Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
247Sports
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs NC State
It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium in what is the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. A 4-point favorite, Louisville will honor a large group of seniors at the game. Louisville and NC State both...
247Sports
UNC-Georgia Tech Countdown to Kickoff: Appreciate & Anticipate
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye jumped around and rejoiced along with his celebrating teammates in North Carolina’s rocking postgame locker room last week, when the ACC’s Coastal Division trophy arrived and was presented to coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Maye then found himself stepping...
UNC Insider Rundown: Style Points
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Every coach in America is going to tell you that you have to take care of the ball and while that’s always the case, that’s been a major focal point for the Carolina offense this week as it prepares for Georgia Tech, with the way in which the Yellow Jackets have generated turnovers this season. Despite sitting at 4-6, Georgia Tech’s turnover margin of plus-11 is the fifth best in the NCAA. The Yellow Jackets have recovered more fumbles than the total number of turnovers that UNC’s defense has created at this point in the season. When you’re looking at this game with a spread of 21 points favoring the Tar Heels, that’s one way the visitors can make this contest a whole lot closer. It’s still a Georgia Tech team that has won against Pittsburgh, Duke and Virginia Tech in conference play, and that has the attention of Carolina knowing that its opponent deserve respect. In those three ACC wins, the Yellow Jackets have an elite 8-to-1 takeaways to turnovers ratio and will look to replicate that formula when they are in Chapel Hill.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions with Cardinal Authority’s Michael McCammon
Five questions with Cardinal Authority’s Michael McCammon about NC State’s upcoming opponent Louisville.
Former Blue Devil Mataeo Durant drafted into XFL
Duke Football is enjoying an incredibly successful season under rookie head coach Mike Elko. Through 10 regular season games the Blue Devils have already qualified for a bowl game and with a win on Saturday against Pittsburgh Duke would secure second place in the ACC's Coastal Division. That's quite a...
Know Your Foe - UNC
Georgia Tech hits the road for the first of their final two road games for the season in a 5:30 kickoff at UNC. The Tar Heels are 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC. Offense - The Heels run an air raid offense. They are averaging 40.10 points per game this season. They are averaging 163.9 yards per game on the ground, and they have rushed for 19 touchdowns. Their passing stats are even more impressive. They are averaging 341.60 yards a game and they have passed for 34 touchdowns.
247Sports
Expert Analysis: UNC-Georgia Tech Primer - Playing to the Standard
Jason Staples and Greg Barnes joined host Tommy Ashley on The Game Plan show to break down North Carolina’s game against Georgia Tech. The Heels and Jackets kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Mack Brown’s team enters the contest with significant goals dependent on its performance on the field each week.
247Sports
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead makes Blue Devil debut
Duke five-star freshman Dariq Whitehead has been working his way back from a fractured foot suffered this summer. Despite Duke coach Jon Scheyer initially noting that Whitehead likely wouldn’t play against Delaware on Friday, Whitehead checked into the game and did just that, making his college debut. After Duke’s...
Wake Forest Basketball defeats LaSalle 75-63 to advance to Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic Championship
Four Demon Deacons notched double digits, led by transfer guard Tyree Appleby with 23 as Wake Forest (4-0) dispatched LaSalle (2-2) 75-63 in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica.
247Sports
Hubert Davis discusses UNC 'yellow flags' after Tar Heels' underwhelming performance against Gardner-Webb
Hubert Davis and No. 1 North Carolina avoided an upset Tuesday night with a 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb in Chapel Hill. After three-straight underwhelming performances to start the 2022-23 campaign, Davis admitted the Tar Heels are not clicking on all cylinders and cites lapses in effort as one of the reasons why.
