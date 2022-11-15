For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Every coach in America is going to tell you that you have to take care of the ball and while that’s always the case, that’s been a major focal point for the Carolina offense this week as it prepares for Georgia Tech, with the way in which the Yellow Jackets have generated turnovers this season. Despite sitting at 4-6, Georgia Tech’s turnover margin of plus-11 is the fifth best in the NCAA. The Yellow Jackets have recovered more fumbles than the total number of turnovers that UNC’s defense has created at this point in the season. When you’re looking at this game with a spread of 21 points favoring the Tar Heels, that’s one way the visitors can make this contest a whole lot closer. It’s still a Georgia Tech team that has won against Pittsburgh, Duke and Virginia Tech in conference play, and that has the attention of Carolina knowing that its opponent deserve respect. In those three ACC wins, the Yellow Jackets have an elite 8-to-1 takeaways to turnovers ratio and will look to replicate that formula when they are in Chapel Hill.

