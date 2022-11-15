Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mets' William Woods: Claimed by Mets
Woods was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday. After being designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday, Woods will now join the Mets organization as they begin filling their 40-man roster. Woods spent most of his time last season in Triple-A Gwinnett, putting up a 5.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 17.1 innings, although he did throw two scoreless frames in the majors at the start of the season.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Re-signs with Milwaukee
Houser (groin) avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Houser finished 2022 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 102.2 innings -- a major step down from his marks from the season before (3.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP). With the Brewers rotation already loaded with names like Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer, Houser will likely find himself in a battle with emerging southpaw Aaron Ashby for the Crew's fifth rotation spot.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration
Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Designated for assignment
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old lefty was up and down with the Angels over the first few months of 2022. He pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, but an 11:10 K:BB throws cold water on that number, and an injury wiped out most of his second half at Triple-A. Diaz will hit waivers, making way for Gio Urshela on the Angels' 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Ranking Justin Verlander's free agency landing spots, including Astros return and Gerrit Cole reunion
Justin Verlander won his third career Cy Young Award Wednesday night after a season that saw him post a career-best 220 ERA+ in 28 starts. Verlander, who put forth that effort as a member of the Houston Astros, just so happens to be a free agent now. Tomorrow's price, you can rest assured, is not the same as today's price.
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. Heineman appeared in 62 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season and had a .217/.276/.268 slash line, and he won't stick on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Yankees have made offers to Aaron Judge
Fresh off an MVP campaign in which he made history by clubbing 62 home runs, Aaron Judge is a free agent. The Yankees haven't made it much of a secret -- not that they should -- that their top priority this offseason is to bring Judge back. They also haven't wasted any time in extending him multiple contract offers, according to general manager Brian Cashman.
CBS Sports
Reds' Buck Farmer: Agrees to terms
Farmer signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Farmer was a valuable reliever for the Reds in 2022, as he threw 47 innings while maintaining a 3.83 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He was briefly sent to the minors after struggling in the first half but managed a 2.83 ERA across 35 frames from July 9 to the close of the campaign. Farmer will likely remain locked into a key role in the Cincinnati bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
Arizona outrighted Middleton (toe) to Triple-A Reno on Nov. 3. Middleton lost his spot on the 40-man roster heading into the start of free agency after turning in a 5.29 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings with the big club in 2022. He finished the season on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left big toe, but the injury shouldn't be anything that affects his availability for spring training.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills
The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Avoids arbitration
Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Kiner-Falefa slashed .261/.314/.327 as the Yankees' primary shortstop in 2022. With the Yankees positioned to spend big in free agency this offseason, it's possible they search for another infielder that can provide more offensive production and move IKF to more of a bench role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Braves' Tyler Matzek: Re-signs with Atlanta
Matzek (elbow) signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal Friday which includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in October, so he will almost certainly miss all of the 2023 season. Still, the 32-year-old southpaw has a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining the Braves in 2020, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team eager to lock him down for the next few years.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Back with Dodgers
Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. After being claimed off waivers by Boston in October, Reed was almost immediately dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday and will now return for his third stint with the Dodgers. Reed bounced between the Dodgers, Orioles and Mets in 2022, recording a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Chris Stratton: Agrees to one-year deal
Stratton signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday. Stratton was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals last season and will remain in St. Louis for at least one more year after reaching a new deal ahead of Friday's non-tender deadline. Over 60 appearances (one start) in 2022, he posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 63.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
