Dropkick Murphys coming to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on March 14

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Dropkick Murphys are set to wrap up their very special acoustic This Machine…Theater Tour will make a stop at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. The Wilkes-Barre show is produced by SLP concerts. Dropkick Murphys announced the full run of dates for Pega Presents…Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour. The full-throttle rock tour launches March 1 in Charlotte and culminates with four hometown Boston shows, March 16, 17, 18 & 19. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern open most shows. Tickets for Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour show in Wilkes-Barre Township go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, SLPConcerts.net,or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. Visit www.DropkickMurphys.com for more information. Dropkick Murphys’ current theater tour and new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists have received widespread praise from fans and media. In a recent show review, Americana Highways noted: “The record itself, backed by [Woody] Guthrie’s kindred, rebellious spirit, hit as hard as anything the Murphys have ever done…Throughout the show, the new songs hit as well as the old favorites.”