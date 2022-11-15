Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-UN hopes Russian fertiliser cargo can show the way to ease port backlog
(Recasts headline, adds bullets, adds details on sanctions, shipments) GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A shipment next week of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi could set an example and help to ease a 300,000-tonne backlog in European ports, a U.N. official said on Friday as the body addresses Russian concerns that threaten a Black Sea grains export deal.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain deal dominates food security debate at G20
G20 backs Black Sea grain deal as extension deadline looms. Fertiliser also raised as war strains agricultural supply. NGOs see little new action to address global hunger. PARIS/BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - G20 countries backed efforts to maintain a grain export corridor from Ukraine to alleviate food insecurity but faced criticism for a lack of further action to tackle hunger in the world.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 81% complete at 39.1 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 39.1 million tonnes of grain from 81% of the expected area as of Nov. 17, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement farmers had harvested 9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.34 tonnes per hectare.
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports - which had been due to expire on Nov. 19 - was extended on Thursday for 120 days. The agreement, originally reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and...
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Blinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal
BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we...
Agriculture Online
Joint statement on Black Sea grain deal extension being prepared - TASS
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The parties to the Black Sea grain deal are preparing a joint statement regarding its extension, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source. The United Nations Secretary General earlier on Thursday said all sides had agreed to extend the initiative, which facilitates...
Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland says missile that killed two probably Ukrainian air defense
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that hit Poland killing two people was probably a Ukrainian air defense missile and there was no evidence to suggest the incident was an intentional attack by Russia, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said. MISSILE ATTACK. NATO said there was no indication the explosion in...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports was extended for 120 days on Thursday. The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 23-29
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 23-29 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Successive waves of Russian missile strikes have badly damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, as heavy fighting raged in areas in the east and south of the country. CONFLICT. * Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had executed more than 10...
Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fears ease of conflict widening
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks in the east from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south, while NATO and Poland concluded a missile that crashed in Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days
KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Thursday the Black Sea grain export agreement reached in July would be expended by 120 days. The minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, gave no further details. His remarks could not immediately be confirmed independently. The July deal has helped stave off a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2%, led by soybean oil; wheat and corn retreat
CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell about 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge in soyoil futures and outlooks for beneficial rains in Brazil, traders said. Wheat and corn futures also declined, pressured by optimism about an extension of a Black Sea export deal and as...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to extend a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. Soybean futures fell on worries about demand as top global buyer China struggles with COVID-19 lockdowns. But corn...
Agriculture Online
Kremlin says work being finalised on removing obstacles to Russian agricultural exports
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday work will be finalised on removing direct and indirect barriers to Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, hours after Moscow agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms. (Reporting by Reuters)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-UN plans further Russian fertiliser exports to Africa, upbeat on ammonia pipeline
GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A U.N. official on Friday said she hoped that a shipment of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi would lead to a further easing of a 300,000 tonne backlog in European ports, as the global body works to address Russian concerns that have threatened a Black Sea grains export deal.
Agriculture Online
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: 10 million Ukrainians reported to be without power
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country. CONFLICT. * Russia's defence ministry said its strikes in Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Russia spoke in favour of grain deal extension at G20 summit - minister
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia spoke in favour of extending the Black Sea grain deal at this week's G20 summit in Bali, as long as more grain was sent to countries in the greatest need, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russia's state-run RT news channel. The deal allowing Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
Kremlin says it sees 'progress' on Black Sea grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had seen "certain progress" towards addressing its concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, which it has not yet committed to extending beyond Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart...
