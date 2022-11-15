Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Just How Good Is the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera?
Canon's 7D line of APS-C DSLRs were very popular during their time, offering many features and capabilities from high-level professional cameras in much more affordable bodies. The EOS R7 has continued that in the mirrorless age, and in the meantime, it has also brought with it a wide range of new features and upgrades that make it appealing for a lot of creatives. This great video review takes a look at the EOS R7 in a challenging scenario and just how far you can push those capabilities.
Fstoppers
Is This the Perfect Tripod? We Review the Leofoto LQ-365C
Over the past two years, I've been trying to replace my Induro CT-114 tripod. Looking through countless offerings of various brands, I learned that finding a tripod that fulfilled all my requirements and didn't cost a fortune wouldn't be easy. As Leofoto released their LQ-365C, I thought I had finally found the perfect tripod. In this article, I share if this assumption turned out to be correct or if I regret my purchase.
Fstoppers
All Fstoppers Tutorials up to 60% Off
The Holidays are here and we are celebrating with our best sale of the year! Right now, all Fstoppers photography and video tutorials on sale. Every Fstoppers photography or video course is automatically 30% off but when you add additional products to your cart, you can get up to 60% off each tutorial.
Fstoppers
Do Landscape Photographers Even Need Photoshop Anymore?
It might have once been an absurd thing to contemplate, but has the day finally come where landscape photographers do not actually need to use Photoshop?. For the last year or so, I've repeatedly said that Lightroom's constant updates and new features have added so much to it as a standalone editing platform. Whether it's the incredibly accurate selection tools that now incorporate aspects of AI or the evolution of masking capabilities, Lightroom has undoubtedly become a very powerful editing tool in its own right, so much so that I now find myself spending much longer in Lightroom, which is something I never did until about 18 months ago, as I always just went immediately to Photoshop. But has Lightroom come so far that it can entirely replace Photoshop and perhaps make it redundant?
Fstoppers
A Complete Guide to Diegetic and Non-diegetic Sound
If you want to get into filmmaking, one of the most fundamental and powerful tools you will need to get a grasp of is the use of diegetic and non-diegetic sound. If you are unfamiliar with the concept and how you can manipulate it to your advantage for more powerful storytelling, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
Fstoppers
How to Quickly Copy the Color of One Object, Onto Another Object
Sometimes the simplest desires in post-production can prove to be the trickiest. Color is a common example of this where you just want to grab the color of one thing and make the color of something else match it. Well, here's how to do it quickly and easily. I have...
Fstoppers
Why I Hired a Photographer Instead of Taking the Pictures Myself
I'm probably preaching to the choir here, but, I think it's a good idea to hire a professional photographer that specializes in what you need. It's for this reason that I hired a professional photographer, despite the fact that I too work as a professional photographer. In this article, I'm going to discuss why.
Comments / 0