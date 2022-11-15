Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Feed maker ForFarmers to utilise food waste amid rising calls for sustainable farming
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers on Thursday said it planned to use food waste and alternative raw materials to develop new feeds to meet consumer demand for more sustainable agricultural practices. The group, which produces feed for the ruminant, swine and poultry sectors, cited faster than...
UPDATE 1-France's Cristal Union joins move to raise farmers' beet prices
PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cristal Union, the second-largest sugar and ethanol producer in France, has followed its peers in raising the price for purchases of sugar beets from its cooperative members this season as European sugar prices soar, two members told Reuters on Thursday. The Cristal Union cooperative, which...
Expect tighter supply of cattle in 2023, analyst says
Though cattle marketing numbers were heavier than expected late summer and fall, expect that beef production and the number of cattle marketed will be lower in the year ahead. Why? The quick answer: higher input costs and drought conditions in key cattle-producing states will mean less inventory in the months ahead.
U.S. farm agency proposes hike to nutrition benefits for families
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes to the program introduced by USDA on Thursday. The changes to the Women, Infants, and...
CORRECTED-Lidl GB laying foundations for future growth -CEO
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lidl GB's 2021-22 profit of 41.1 million pounds ($49 million) on revenue of 7.8 billion pounds is "a very modest return", but the company is focused on the long term, its boss said on Thursday. "We've been relentless in the investment in infrastructure and really...
Brazil's Amaggi has sold more than half of its 2022/23 soybean crop, executive says
SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Amaggi, one of Brazil's largest agribusiness conglomerates, has already sold nearly 60% of the soybean it expects to harvest in 2022/23, a level exceeding the average of most farmers as it pushes for a "conservative strategy" matching grain sales and input purchases. The pace...
UPDATE 1-IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production by one million tonnes to 791 million tonnes. The downward revision was driven by a diminished outlook in Argentina where a crop of 13.0 million tonnes is now expected, down...
UPDATE 1-India wheat, rapeseed area up 15% on higher prices
(Adds details, analyst's quote) MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have so far planted wheat and rapeseed on nearly 15% more area than a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed, as planting of winter-sown crops accelerated. Higher wheat production in India, the world's second...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 14
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions for soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 45 ending Nov. 14. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 45 average in France 97 87 Week 44 2022 92 76 Week 45 2021 92 76 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 45 average in France 99 95 Week 44 2022 97 88 Week 45 2021 97 89 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 45 average in France 74 35 Week 44 2022 50 13 Week 45 2021 54 16 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 45 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 44 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 45 2021 0 0 1 97 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 45 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 44 2022 0 0 2 98 1 Week 45 2021 0 0 1 98 1 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures end higher
CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) ended higher on Wednesday as expectations of tightening cattle supplies and a setback in grain prices sparked a round of buying, traders said. The most-active CME live cattle futures, for February delivery, settled up 1.200 cents...
Putting the brakes on emissions
Carbon sequestration in the soil gets lots of attention in the climate change discussion, but machinery manufacturers are also tackling sustainable agriculture with the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the machinery level. Current Strategies. Among the foremost factors driving GHG emission reduction are Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations....
John Deere wins two CES Innovation Awards
John Deere has won a Best of Innovation honoree award in the Robotics category, and honoree in Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category from the CES 2023 Innovation Awards. This is the fourth consecutive year John Deere has received an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The CES Innovation Awards, produced by CTA, is an annual competition honoring design and engineering in 28 product categories.
