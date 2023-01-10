NHL MVP 2022-’23: Connor McDavid is clear favorite for Hart Memorial Trophy, NHL MVP history

With the NHL season in full bloom, speculation is circling some of the league’s most elite players. The conversation around the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL MVP, is becoming less and less of a debate.

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is having an earth-shattering year, New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin was an early conversation piece, and San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is dominating the blue line.

The Hart Memorial Trophy, handed out at the end of every regular season, is given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.” The winner is decided in a vote among the Professional Hockey Writers Association in all NHL cities.

Let’s dive into the 2022-’23 NHL MVP race.

NHL MVP race: Who will win the Hart Memorial Trophy?

The latest NHL MVP odds are provided via BetMGM , with analysis provided on each of the top Hart Memorial Trophy candidates during the 2022-’23 NHL season.

Player Team NHL MVP odds Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers +180 Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals +1400 David Pastrnak Boston Bruins +280 Tage Thompson Buffalo Sabres +380 Bo Horvat Vancouver Canucks +1800 Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild +2500 Jason Robertson Dallas Stars +1400 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning +1400 Erik Karlsson San Jose Sharks N/A Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche +2500 Hart Memorial Trophy odds via BetMGM

Evaluating Hart Memorial Trophy candidates

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers captain is, by all accounts, the best player in the league right now. He’s tallied an insanely impressive 77 points in just 42 games, and plays huge minutes for his club. He can pretty much guarantee at least a point a night (his pace is nearly two right now), and plays a huge part in every single Oilers win.

The first-third of the season, naturally, sees him proving his on-ice magic yet again, despite the Oilers’ early struggles. As the new year begins, he has all but guaranteed himself the Hart Memorial Trophy, essentially running away with the contest.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

The young Sabres dynamo came out of nowhere to stun hockey fans with a season that is nothing short of magical, and skyrocketed to third on the NHL MVP odds list as the new year began. In 38 games this season, Thompson has a ridiculous 31 goals–meaning he’s on pace for almost a goal a game–and a total of 56 points.

Since Thompson emerged as a real offensive threat, Buffalo has improved at a drastic pace and, at the time of writing, have a fighting chance at the playoffs. So much of their offensive threat can be credited to the first line, which sees Thompson play alongside Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. A few seasons ago, Skinner was a healthy scratch struggling to find the net, and Alex Tuch was recently traded from Las Vegas. The emergence of Tage Thompson as an elite player is directly related to the drastic improvement of the Buffalo Sabres, and that is certainly worth noting for the NHL MVP race.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

With the first half of the season under their belts, the Bruins are enjoying one of the top spots in the NHL standings. In 40 games, the Bruins have only lost four matchups, and David Pastrnak is leading the charge with a monster showing thus far .

He has 58 points in those 40 contests, and 24 of those have come on the power play. He adds a +20 plus/minus and 203 shots, alongside a 15.8 shot percentage. He missed the first bit of last season with an injury, and Boston seemed to struggle early on. The change is proof enough of Pastrnak’s value.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory, the Avalanche forward was faring well without captain and linemate Gabriel Landeskog, who is sidelined until the new year following knee surgery. But he too got injured, which virtually put him out of the running for the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Before he was sidelined, MacKinnon was among the top in the league in assists with 26, and now has a total of 38 points in 27 games. He plays a well-rounded, balanced game that’s instrumental in the Avalanche’s success. He was arguably playing some of his best two-way hockey before his injury, combining his speed and his hockey mind for some brilliant plays.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

“Kirill the Thrill” is nothing short of impressive and an absolute blast to watch. He demonstrates the same scoring ability that Matthews has, but at a younger age and on a team that certainly rosters less superstars. The Wild are picking up their offense again, finally recovering from a disastrous start to the season.

Still, Kaprizov is unaffected, with 48 points in 39 games despite the rollercoaster efforts. He’s a former Calder Trophy winner, too. This could help his chances, especially if the Wild turn things around as the season progresses.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Even though he’s not on the BetMGM odds list, Karlsson is making a strong case for the Hart Trophy. The 32-year old blue liner has posted 54 points in 41 games (leading league defensemen), which is especially impressive considering he’s on a struggling team who cannot seem to find wins or offense.

He’s seen a resurgence of sorts, after a few less-than-stellar seasons on the blue line. While he may not be helping his team win, he is garnering tons of trade talk, and could be used as a key bargaining piece in accelerating the Sharks’ rebuild. And, on the right team, he could be the difference maker in securing a playoff spot, or even a Stanley Cup.

NHL MVP: Hart Memorial Trophy history and recent winners

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Auston Matthews was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy, thanks in large part to a high-scoring season that saw him tally 60 goals in 73 games. The award was given to the NHL in 1960, according to the league’s website , “after the original Hart Trophy was retired to the Hockey Hall of Fame. The original trophy was donated to the NHL in 1923 by Dr. David A. Hart, father of Cecil Hart, former manager-coach of the Montreal Canadiens.”

Who is the current NHL MVP?

Historically, it is extremely rare for a player to win the award in back-to-back years. The last player to achieve that feat was Alexander Ovechkin in 2008 and 2009, so the odds are against Matthews winning for the second year in a row.

As it stands, Matthews is not enjoying his expected success this season. What’s more, the Maple Leafs have failed to make it out of the first round since Matthews was drafted in 2016, meaning he has done nothing to change the team’s playoff woes (granted, playoffs are not considered for the Hart Memorial Trophy).

Instead, the current favorite is Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who is enjoying a strong start to the season despite Edmonton’s struggles. He opened the season with a hat trick, and had two four-point nights in four games. On the season, he has a total of 77 points, and is on well on his way to another 100+ point season. Stats like those are certainly MVP caliber.

Hart Memorial Trophy winners

2021-’22: Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews 2020-’21: Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid 2019-’20: Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl 2018-’19: Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov 2017-’18: Taylor Hall

What is the Hart Memorial Trophy awarded for?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the award itself is given to the player judged to be the most valuable to his team. In most cases, that translates into a goal-scoring forward. And, the Hart only takes the regular season into consideration, with a separate award being given to the playoff MVP.

Who has won the most NHL MVPs?

Wayne Gretzky won NHL MVP nine times, including eight consecutive seasons from 1980-87. He won the award as a member of both the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings, and is one of the only players (alongside longtime teammate Mark Messier) to win the award with more than one team.

Can a goalie win the Hart Memorial Trophy?

While a goaltender hasn’t won NHL MVP since Dominik Hasek won it with the Buffalo Sabres in 1997 and 1998, Igor Shesterkin’s show-stopping play since he burst on the scene has kept him in the MVP conversation. If he can continue his incredible performance, he is a solid contender and may win the award in the blue paint for the first time in over 20 years. That said, he has some difficult competition in superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as well as Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who are chasing back-to-back Stanley Cups.

