Former President Donald Trump and his likely 2024 challengers are set to address the Republican Jewish Coalition this weekend in the first major gathering of GOP establishment since the party's lower-than-expected results in this month's midterms.
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched as you...
After more than a week of counting votes, Democrats are set to lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Yet, the party of President Joe Biden is also set to hold the U.S. Senate. Still, even in the House, analysts — and electoral conventional wisdom — had projected much deeper losses than what the party actually incurred on Election Day. That’s thanks in part to Democrats like Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger holding strong amid tough fights for re-election. What was her secret to winning? And what might her re-election say about Virginia’s political future?
I looked over the shoulder of the chair of the Marion County, Iowa, Democratic Party, who was also a caucus official, and watched as she keyed in the results from one caucus location in Knoxville, Iowa, that fateful night, Feb 3, 2020. She poked her finger at the keyboard on her iPhone, once, then again, […] The post Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
