After more than a week of counting votes, Democrats are set to lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Yet, the party of President Joe Biden is also set to hold the U.S. Senate. Still, even in the House, analysts — and electoral conventional wisdom — had projected much deeper losses than what the party actually incurred on Election Day. That’s thanks in part to Democrats like Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger holding strong amid tough fights for re-election. What was her secret to winning? And what might her re-election say about Virginia’s political future?

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO