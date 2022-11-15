Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.

NEW PARIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO