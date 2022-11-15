Read full article on original website
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
Roberta Fay Graves — PENDING
Roberta Fay Graves, 92, Columbia City, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born May 3, 1930. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie (May) Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed her...
Dolores Kay Kramer
Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
Mark W. Mast
Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
Randy E. Hayslett
Randy Hayslett, 65, Wabash, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, Cleveland, Ohio. He was born March 7, 1957. He married Beth (Conner) Miller on July 29, 1988; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his five children, Brad Hayslett and Shawn...
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born Jan. 23, 1940. McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Justin Ray Styers — PENDING
Justin Ray Steyers, 21, Plymouth, died Nov. 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Steven Gene Parrish
Steven Gene Parrish, 70, Plymouth, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Holy Cross Health and Rehab, South Bend. Steven was born March 7, 1952. Steven is survived by his mother, Bette Parrish; his sister, Carol (Matt) Zehner, Alabama; and his brother, David Parrish, Minnesota. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is...
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles
Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
Patricia A. Kuhn — UPDATED
Patricia Ann Kuhn, 77, rural Leesburg, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1945. She is survived by longtime companion Larry Huffer; son, Scott Kuhn, North Webster; and two sisters, Rose and Theresea. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Lynn Giant
Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
Bruce S. Brewer
Bruce S. Brewer, 70, Wabash, died at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 1, 1952. Bruce married Sandra Jo Cooksey on Jan. 8, 1971; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Ronald (Tina) Brewer, Urbana, Leanna (Ron)...
Judith Heiney
Judith “Judy” Heiney, 65, Churubusco, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Churubusco. She was born April 30, 1957. Judy married Joe E. Heiney on Sept. 3, 1993; he survives. She is also survived by a son, David (Sarah) Fox; one granddaughter; two brothers, Patrick (Angie) Lyons...
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED
Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, West CR 100S, west of South CR 550W, Warsaw. Driver: Richard M. Irons, 66, South Yellow View Lane, Claypool. Irons was traveling west on West CR 100S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
County Extension Homemakers Have Holiday Program
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers had their annual Holiday Program with the theme, “Oh Fudge…It’s Christmas,” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds’ Home and Family Arts Building. Sixty-six extension homemakers and guests attended the day-long program planned by the...
Life History Of The Immortal J. N.
WARSAW — Old-timers in Warsaw and Kosciusko county, to a large number will recall “The Immortal J.N.,” who, in the1870s and early1880s, made perennial visits to this section of the midwest. His name was Jacob Newman Free. With his long, flowing, gray hair, at first glance he...
