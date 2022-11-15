ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I got notice that I owe $7K in taxes. What do I do?

Q. I live in New Jersey but work in New York. It seems that I owe income taxes paid to New York. I just received an invoice for tax year 2019 for over $7,000 that I owe. I am very confused and trying to figure it out. I do my taxes on TurboTax each year and have never had an issue. But now it’s concerning that this is coming from 2019. How do I know if I’ve paid these and that I won’t be double taxed? It mentions that I need to pay by or they will take further action — deduction of back tax amounts, referral to collections, or impose an 11% recovery fee. I don’t know what to do.
Should I combine my 3 IRA accounts to make withdrawals easier?

Q. I have three separate IRA accounts. One is a rollover IRA where my contributions were “pre-tax” for New Jersey, so I will owe New Jersey income tax on my total RMD withdrawals from this account. My contributions to my other two IRA accounts were “after tax” for New Jersey, so I already paid income tax on my contributions. I have to begin taking RMD withdrawals next year. Should I combine all three IRA accounts into a single IRA account? Would that make it easier or more difficult to calculate the taxable portion of my RMD withdrawals each year?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro should listen to the voices of Blacks, Latinos and Muslims | Letter

Editor’s Note: The writer submitted this letter addressed to Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to lehighvalleylive.com for publication. Congratulations, Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on picking Austin Davis as your lieutenant. He will be Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor. You have made the historic, most-sensible, boldest, and most-qualified pick. Gov.-elect...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend

Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
EASTON, PA
Homebuyer hesitation drives Lehigh Valley housing market slowdown, Realtors say

Potential homebuyers’ hesitancy to interact with the current housing market is having some effect on Lehigh Valley real estate, area realtors say. High inflation and record-breaking interest rates— still peaking at heights unseen since the 2008 crash— are causing existing home sales nationally to decline for the eighth consecutive month, according to data by the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, but affordability still remains an obstacle to home buying.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
COLORADO STATE
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?

First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
