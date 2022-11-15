Read full article on original website
BetMGM Maryland free bets: $200 pre-registration opportunity for this month
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this BetMGM promo code, sports lovers in Maryland looking for the best way to bet can obtain a $200 early sign-up deal by...
Caesars bonus code brings $100 in free bets to new Maryland users
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our Caesars promo code, sports lovers in Maryland looking for action with no real downside can get a $100 worth of free bets...
Taylor Swift fans: The Pa. attorney general wants to hear your Ticketmaster complaints
Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants to hear from Taylor Swift fans who had trouble, trouble, trouble with Ticketmaster this week when trying to buy tickets for the star’s “The Eras Tour.”. The presale for Swift fans, available only to verified fans with special presale codes, began Tuesday morning...
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
I got notice that I owe $7K in taxes. What do I do?
Q. I live in New Jersey but work in New York. It seems that I owe income taxes paid to New York. I just received an invoice for tax year 2019 for over $7,000 that I owe. I am very confused and trying to figure it out. I do my taxes on TurboTax each year and have never had an issue. But now it’s concerning that this is coming from 2019. How do I know if I’ve paid these and that I won’t be double taxed? It mentions that I need to pay by or they will take further action — deduction of back tax amounts, referral to collections, or impose an 11% recovery fee. I don’t know what to do.
Should I combine my 3 IRA accounts to make withdrawals easier?
Q. I have three separate IRA accounts. One is a rollover IRA where my contributions were “pre-tax” for New Jersey, so I will owe New Jersey income tax on my total RMD withdrawals from this account. My contributions to my other two IRA accounts were “after tax” for New Jersey, so I already paid income tax on my contributions. I have to begin taking RMD withdrawals next year. Should I combine all three IRA accounts into a single IRA account? Would that make it easier or more difficult to calculate the taxable portion of my RMD withdrawals each year?
These are the Pa. nonprofits that benefited from MacKenzie Scott’s $2 billion giveaway
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has recently announced she will be giving away nearly $2 billion to charities and nonprofit organizations, and there are groups in Pennsylvania that will be seeing some of that largess. Scott had announced in 2019 that she would be giving away the majority of her wealth, and...
Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro should listen to the voices of Blacks, Latinos and Muslims | Letter
Editor’s Note: The writer submitted this letter addressed to Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to lehighvalleylive.com for publication. Congratulations, Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on picking Austin Davis as your lieutenant. He will be Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor. You have made the historic, most-sensible, boldest, and most-qualified pick. Gov.-elect...
Emmaus field hockey drops heartbreaker in PIAA semis as Wilson WL scores with 0:04 left
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team entered Wednesday night’s PIAA Class 3A semifinal with a 69-game winning streak. The last loss the two-time defending state champion experienced was a 1-0 defeat to District 3 runner-up Wilson West Lawn in the 2019 3A state semifinals at Hamburg Area High School.
Democrats get nominal control of Pa. House with win in Montgomery County seat
State Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery County, has conceded in his race for a seventh term representing the 151st District, giving Democrats at least a nominal majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato holds a 16,800 to 16,741 lead according to...
It takes a community to make Pa. public schools strong. Thanks to all involved. | Letter
American Education Week is Nov. 14-18. Every year, right before Thanksgiving, we take time as a nation to celebrate our public schools and to say thank you to all the Pennsylvanians who come together to make our schools strong. That includes educators and support professionals as well as students, parents,...
Lehigh Valley weather: Watch for snow showers, squalls later in the day
Well, at least we’re not the Buffalo area, where 2 to 5 feet of lake-effect snow is expected Friday into the weekend. But the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey could get a rush hour taste of that pain, forecasts show. “Snow showers are likely to develop in the...
100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend
Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
Homebuyer hesitation drives Lehigh Valley housing market slowdown, Realtors say
Potential homebuyers’ hesitancy to interact with the current housing market is having some effect on Lehigh Valley real estate, area realtors say. High inflation and record-breaking interest rates— still peaking at heights unseen since the 2008 crash— are causing existing home sales nationally to decline for the eighth consecutive month, according to data by the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, but affordability still remains an obstacle to home buying.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 18-24)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
2022-23 winter forecasts: Snow or no? Here’s what 8 forecasters say for the Lehigh Valley.
Last winter in the Lehigh Valley got a little snow, just 19 inches, and it didn’t even get going until January. The winter before that got a lot — 58 inches, mostly from one monster storm. So what can we expect from the 2022-23 winter?. Long-range winter forecasts...
Lehigh Valley schools face a ‘mental health emergency.’ How are they handling it?
More than 40% of local high school and middle school kids report they feel depressed most days, according to a recent study. More than 10% report they’ve tried suicide at least once, according to the study released Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Justice Initiative. The local numbers coincide with...
