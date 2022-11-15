ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football vs. Miami: Scouting report and score prediction

CLEMSON -- Clinging to slim but mathematically possible playoff hopes, Clemson will put a 39-game home winning streak on the line against Miami. The No. 9 Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) and Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3) meet at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Clemson has dominated Miami in recent games,...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball gets tough fight from Bellarmine but pulls away for 76-66 win

Clemson basketball was tested Friday night by Bellarmine, a third-year NCAA Division I program, but pulled away for a 76-66 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum. Bellarmine (2-2), a Louisville school from the Atlantic Sun Conference, stayed right with Clemson (3-1) most of the night and owned a 46-45 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Why Clemson football's run to postseason depends on how well D.J. Uiagalelei runs

CLEMSON – If Clemson football is going to make a championship run, the Tigers will do it by running with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The junior starter took some knocks because of a sluggish offense against Syracuse and Notre Dame. He was benched in both, albeit once for two plays. When things got started last week against Louisville, the plan was to put Uiagalelei out there early to deliver those knocks and keep going.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football coaches, players still wary of Miami Hurricanes despite recent dominance

CLEMSON – When Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the Hurricanes were expected to pack an immediate wallop, to bring strut and swagger to a league in dire need of a jolt. The inclusion of “The U” was supposed to result in a significant upgrade, providing ACC football with another perennial contender for national honors as well as adding a “bad boy” persona to an assemblage with a reputation for being a bit stoic and stodgy.
CLEMSON, SC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Gardner-Webb: Three Things Learned

For the third straight game, Carolina struggled to put away a team with inferior size and talent, ultimately defeating Gardner-Webb, 72-66. That said, they are 3-0 and still the top-ranked team in the land. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Heels were in control for the vast majority of the game. It’s a very long season, but there are clearly some things to work on and improve if this team wants to get back to the Final Four. Without further ado, here are three things learned from last night’s battle with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Belmont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BELMONT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community

JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC

