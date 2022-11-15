ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections

One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
Remembering Giago, Mickelson and a state Legislature willing to do the right thing

There are many reasons I miss Tim Giago. One of them arose a while back when I was reading the online edition of the Black Hills Pioneer. In a column about Gov. Kristi Noem getting lampooned on Saturday Night Live, long-time (meaning he’s almost as old as I am) journalist Tom Lawrence raised a fascinating question as an aside: Could Native American Day have been created today?
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
Trump announces run; Cramer hopes for deep GOP primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I know what you’re thinking: the election is over, so we can forget about politics for another two years. Not quite. Former President Donald Trump might also be future President Donald Trump. He’s the first to announce his candidacy — even President Biden hasn’t done so — but despite the yard signs and flags you might still see around town, pundits say he’s not necessarily a shoo-in, even to win the Republican nomination.
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments

PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday. They...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
Inquiry and education: Standards for what and how kids think

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Decades before the internet, social media existed in the form of community newspaper columns. Even today, thanks to dedicated volunteers, these columns continue to thrive in some rural newspapers. Lura Roti has the story.
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
Former South Dakota legislative candidate facing rape charge | Nov 16

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A defeated South Dakota legislative candidate is charged with sexual assault. Bud May,...
