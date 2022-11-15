Read full article on original website
boymom3
1d ago
No they just reported what they thought would influence the people how to vote. I would not participate in another one of their polls, they are clearly Liberal!!!! I took the first one and tossed the second one into the garbage!
5
wnax.com
SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement
While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
sdpb.org
Abortion rights backers optimistic about petition drive following mid-term elections
Voters in three states – California, Vermont and Michigan approved abortion rights in their state constitutions on Election Day. In two traditionally red states – Montana and Kentucky, voters rejected more restrictions on reproductive care. That outcome supporting abortion rights has backers of a South Dakota ballot drive...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska senator, governor Bob Kerrey on democracy, statesmanship, state Democratic Party
OMAHA, Neb. — At the Aksarben Cinema, Bob Kerrey shows his support for the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Foundation during a private showing of the movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." He's worked alongside Republican Chuck Hagel to bring the memorial to Sarpy County, which he says is a...
The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections
One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
sdpb.org
Remembering Giago, Mickelson and a state Legislature willing to do the right thing
There are many reasons I miss Tim Giago. One of them arose a while back when I was reading the online edition of the Black Hills Pioneer. In a column about Gov. Kristi Noem getting lampooned on Saturday Night Live, long-time (meaning he’s almost as old as I am) journalist Tom Lawrence raised a fascinating question as an aside: Could Native American Day have been created today?
sdstandardnow.com
If the South Dakota Democratic Party cannot field candidates in so many races, it’s time to fold it up
Is it time for the Democrats in South Dakota to fold their tent and disband the party? I made the comment when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supremes, noting abortion would be on the ballot this fall. I also said that South Dakota’s Democratic Party should be ashamed...
dakotafreepress.com
Republican Legislator Not Keeping Party Chairman’s Marijuana Out of South Dakota
“Thank you for all you did to keep marijuana out of South Dakota!” writes Marj in her psalmy note. Um, Marj, I hate to break it to you, but no one—no legislator and no law—is keeping marijuana out of South Dakota. Marj’s fantasy of a pot-free SD...
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
gowatertown.net
Governor Noem Announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”
KFYR-TV
Trump announces run; Cramer hopes for deep GOP primary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I know what you’re thinking: the election is over, so we can forget about politics for another two years. Not quite. Former President Donald Trump might also be future President Donald Trump. He’s the first to announce his candidacy — even President Biden hasn’t done so — but despite the yard signs and flags you might still see around town, pundits say he’s not necessarily a shoo-in, even to win the Republican nomination.
fox9.com
Scott Jensen says Minnesota GOP can't win without new stance on abortion
(FOX 9) - Scott Jensen, who lost to Gov. Tim Walz in last week's midterm election, says he and other Republicans erred on the abortion issue and that the party needs to change its stance to win Minnesota statewide elections. "The hardline position on abortion isn’t going to win," Jensen...
kotatv.com
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments
PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday. They...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
sdpb.org
Inquiry and education: Standards for what and how kids think
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Decades before the internet, social media existed in the form of community newspaper columns. Even today, thanks to dedicated volunteers, these columns continue to thrive in some rural newspapers. Lura Roti has the story.
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
sdpb.org
Former South Dakota legislative candidate facing rape charge | Nov 16
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A defeated South Dakota legislative candidate is charged with sexual assault. Bud May,...
