California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
Lara Delaney Concedes Mayoral Race To Brianne Zorn

Martinez City Councilmember Lara DeLaney on Wednesday conceded the mayoral race to council colleague Brianne Zorn. "With the vast majority of votes now processed, it's clear that Councilmember Brianne Zorn will win the Martinez Mayoral race," DeLaney wrote, on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "My congratulations to her and best wishes ahead in serving the town we love!"
Bass, first Black woman in LA mayor post, confronts fed-up city

Winning the tight race to become the first female and first Black female mayor of Los Angeles was a tough fight for Karen Bass. Now comes the harder job of uniting a city confronting a racism scandal, worsening homelessness crisis and rising crime rates. Bass, a six-term Democratic congresswoman, won...
