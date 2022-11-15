Martinez City Councilmember Lara DeLaney on Wednesday conceded the mayoral race to council colleague Brianne Zorn. "With the vast majority of votes now processed, it's clear that Councilmember Brianne Zorn will win the Martinez Mayoral race," DeLaney wrote, on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "My congratulations to her and best wishes ahead in serving the town we love!"

