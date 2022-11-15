ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
