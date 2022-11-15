ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan Says Meghan Could Bail on Spotify, Like Harry

Joe Rogan said that celebrities who start podcasts "can't keep up, they bail, you know like the Meghan Markles" during his Spotify show. The UFC commentator was joined by comedian Neal Brennan on The Joe Rogan Experience and the pair began talking about celebrity podcasts that do not work, involving stars who cannot let their real personalities come out.
