Britney Spears, Elton John Share New Acoustic Version of 'Hold Me Closer'
John posted a video—featuring U.S. Olympic skater Nathan Chen—of the stripped-down track online.
Joe Rogan Says Meghan Could Bail on Spotify, Like Harry
Joe Rogan said that celebrities who start podcasts "can't keep up, they bail, you know like the Meghan Markles" during his Spotify show. The UFC commentator was joined by comedian Neal Brennan on The Joe Rogan Experience and the pair began talking about celebrity podcasts that do not work, involving stars who cannot let their real personalities come out.
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Chaos: Read Full Statement
"We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," Taylor Swift said of Ticketmaster on Friday.
Most Overdramatic Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift Ticket Mess: 'My 9/11'
The internet was set ablaze after millions of Swifties were left waiting for hours in online ticket queues.
Rosalía's Latin Grammy Win Reignites 'Not Latina' Debate
The Spanish star's huge night at the awards show has caused backlash from many fans online who say the singer is not Latina.
What the 'Dead to Me' Cast Said About Show Ending: 'Hard For Me to Believe'
'Dead to Me' creator Liz Feldman recently revealed why the hit Netflix show is ending after just three seasons.
Chris Evans Fan Bashed For 'Scary' Tweet About Actor's Rumored Relationship
The fan said the "reveal" of Evans's relationship made them "feel betrayed."
Charlamagne Tha God Wants to 'Keep the Fascists Out of Office'
Charlmagne Tha God chatted with Newsweek about his Comedy Central show "Hell of a Week" and why it's a stand-out in late-night television.
