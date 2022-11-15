Read full article on original website
rochesterfirst.com
Intense lake snow kicks off Buffalo’s winter season, 8 years after historic event of 2014
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It may seem unusual for a major lake effect snowstorm like this to unfold across Western New York, especially to kick off the winter season, but it was nearly 8 years ago that a similar snowstorm occurred for the Buffalo area. Since late Thursday night...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
Buffalo snowstorm: What are the latest snow totals around WNY?
This is a developing list, check back for updates as they become available.
WGRZ TV
Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
chautauquatoday.com
Major lake effect storm pounding portions of WNY
The National Weather Service continues a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am Saturday for Chautauqua County, where additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are possible in the most persistent lake snows. Southern Erie County also is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am, with storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet or more in the most persistent lake snows. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for both Chautauqua and southern Erie Counties from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
Video: Buffalo area hit with feet of snow on first day of storm
(WIVB) — Following Thursday night’s snowstorm, Western New York is dealing with cleanup efforts, as some areas continue to be hammered with snow. News 4 traveled to several locations across the region to report on varying snowfall totals. Hamburg Hamburg, around 22 miles south of the News 4 studio in North Buffalo, got clobbered. North […]
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Some snow locally, crippling snow near Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The big lake effect event we’ve been talking about for days has arrived. The main band develops this evening with a burst of area-wide snow (generally less than 1″ of snow accumulation), then the main Lake Erie lake band becomes established overnight, focusing in on a corridor from Buffalo and the south towns to the Thruway and southern Genesee County, and much of Wyoming County.
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
wesb.com
Winter Storm Warning for Cattaraugus County
Western New York is bracing for the first major Lake Effect Snow of the year. Cattaraugus County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday, with the WESB Weather Center calling for anywhere from 7-14 inches by the time all is done. Forecasts for McKean County are still calling for...
Travelers flying to and from Buffalo make it just in time before the snow storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As the lake effect storm rolls in… travel both on the road and in the air will be extremely difficult. Many flights to and from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been canceled. The Kerkhoven family, from Niagara on the Lake, already delayed their family vacation to Florida once because of […]
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Travel ban in place for parts of Erie County, some bans lifted
Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.
MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo
Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
