Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Major lake effect storm pounding portions of WNY

The National Weather Service continues a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am Saturday for Chautauqua County, where additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are possible in the most persistent lake snows. Southern Erie County also is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 am, with storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet or more in the most persistent lake snows. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for both Chautauqua and southern Erie Counties from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Buffalo area hit with feet of snow on first day of storm

(WIVB) — Following Thursday night’s snowstorm, Western New York is dealing with cleanup efforts, as some areas continue to be hammered with snow. News 4 traveled to several locations across the region to report on varying snowfall totals. Hamburg Hamburg, around 22 miles south of the News 4 studio in North Buffalo, got clobbered. North […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert Weather: Some snow locally, crippling snow near Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The big lake effect event we’ve been talking about for days has arrived. The main band develops this evening with a burst of area-wide snow (generally less than 1″ of snow accumulation), then the main Lake Erie lake band becomes established overnight, focusing in on a corridor from Buffalo and the south towns to the Thruway and southern Genesee County, and much of Wyoming County.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
ROCHESTER, NY
KRMG

Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Winter Storm Warning for Cattaraugus County

Western New York is bracing for the first major Lake Effect Snow of the year. Cattaraugus County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Sunday, with the WESB Weather Center calling for anywhere from 7-14 inches by the time all is done. Forecasts for McKean County are still calling for...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WBEC AM

MA Residents: Warning! “DO NOT” Shuffle Off To Buffalo

Attention Bay state and neighboring tri-state region residents: If you are thinking of heading out west to Buffalo, change your plans IMMEDIATELY as The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for the metropolitan Buffalo area and that will remain in place into the weekend. This latest round of winter in November has prompted Mother Nature to interfere with Sunday's NFL match-up between The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns which is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm EST. Normally, games on the gridiron go on no matter what the elements offer, but in this case, a possible postponement is inevitable. We'll keep you posted.
BUFFALO, NY

