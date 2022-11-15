Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISN
What you need to know for gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's gun deer season officially starts on Saturday, November 19th and runs through November 27th. According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as of 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 665,661. Of that total, 310,862 are for gun privileges only.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Ammo shortage improving ahead of deer hunting season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s almost time to head into the woods and try to get that big buck. Deer hunting season begins on Saturday in Wisconsin. Will it be easier for hunters to find ammunition this year compared to last year? “This year we’ve seen ammo start to come back, we have far more options […]
These are the different forms winter weather can take on in Wisconsin
Most commonly, we think of snow and cold when we talk about winter weather, but winter weather can show itself in many ways!
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
cwbradio.com
With Heating Costs on the Rise, Wisconsin Counties Already Receiving Calls for Heating Assistance
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating...
nbc15.com
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WSAW
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action
AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
wxpr.org
Additional free COVID-19 tests available for Wisconsin residents through Say Yes! COVID Test Program
Wisconsin residents can order another round of free at-home COVID tests. All households can now place an order for a new test kit every month. One kit contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. You order through the “Say Yes! COVID Test” website and tests are shipped through Amazon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Frac sand mining back on the rise in Wisconsin
Prior to 2020, frac sand mining had been a declining industry in the Badger State. Wisconsin’s coveted northern white sand was proving too expensive to transport to sites across the country. Many companies migrated to Texas, closer to fracking operations that extract oil and gas. But one Texas-based company, Smart Sand Inc., is making a comeback in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients
MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
cwbradio.com
Nebraska Judge Orders Wisconsin Company to Comply With Federal Investigation After Allegedly Using Child Labor
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which...
Homelessness: Oregon’s next governor focuses on vexing issue
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the...
ktoe.com
Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
