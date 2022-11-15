ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

cwbradio.com

New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows

(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
WISN

What you need to know for gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's gun deer season officially starts on Saturday, November 19th and runs through November 27th. According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as of 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 665,661. Of that total, 310,862 are for gun privileges only.
WFRV Local 5

Ammo shortage improving ahead of deer hunting season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s almost time to head into the woods and try to get that big buck. Deer hunting season begins on Saturday in Wisconsin. Will it be easier for hunters to find ammunition this year compared to last year? “This year we’ve seen ammo start to come back, we have far more options […]
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
nbc15.com

UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WSAW

Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
1520 The Ticket

Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
wisconsinexaminer.com

Frac sand mining back on the rise in Wisconsin

Prior to 2020, frac sand mining had been a declining industry in the Badger State. Wisconsin’s coveted northern white sand was proving too expensive to transport to sites across the country. Many companies migrated to Texas, closer to fracking operations that extract oil and gas. But one Texas-based company, Smart Sand Inc., is making a comeback in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients

MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
ktoe.com

Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
