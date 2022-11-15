ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

wnax.com

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Dawley Farm Village continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
IOWA STATE
kotatv.com

A future change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
The Center Square

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktoe.com

Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
wnax.com

Westside Park Problems

Some issues are popping up with the major reconstruction of Westside Park in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon explained the situation to city commissioners this week…..https://on.soundcloud.com/reQSq. Leon says they are bringing back the design engineers to find a fix….https://on.soundcloud.com/8bys2. Leon says they have also had questions about the...
YANKTON, SD
gowatertown.net

Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
WATERTOWN, SD
CBS Minnesota

Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
MINNESOTA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

