wnax.com
SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement
While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
kscj.com
NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
gowatertown.net
Governor Noem Announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
ktoe.com
Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
wnax.com
Westside Park Problems
Some issues are popping up with the major reconstruction of Westside Park in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon explained the situation to city commissioners this week…..https://on.soundcloud.com/reQSq. Leon says they are bringing back the design engineers to find a fix….https://on.soundcloud.com/8bys2. Leon says they have also had questions about the...
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says Trump is not GOP's 'best chance' for 2024
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has reservations surrounding former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, stating that he is probably not the GOP's "best chance" at securing a win.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
