Los Angeles, CA

ESPN

Indiana punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ESPN

NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 16 Virginia, Semifinals Game 1 at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m. No. 6 Kansas vs. S. Utah, 8 p.m. No. 7 Duke vs. Delaware, 7 p.m. No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 19 Illinois, Semifinals Game 2 at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m. No. 12 Indiana at Xavier,...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN

Mady Sissoko breaks out, Villanova struggles among early 2022-23 trends

We're about 10 days into the 2022-23 men's college basketball season -- so what better time for overreactions and sweeping assessments about teams?. The first week featured a surprising number of upsets, while the past few days have offered a few more marquee matchups between potential March difference-makers. Sure, it's still too early to truly gauge teams and players, but there are certainly trends and narratives worth monitoring moving forward -- and whether they have staying power over the course of a season.
ILLINOIS STATE
ESPN

West Virginia lands Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez's enrollment Thursday, saying the player's eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ESPN

Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas' 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged...
LAWRENCE, KS
ESPN

Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT

COLORADO (3-1) Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 8-12 5-6 24, Formann 4-6 2-2 12, Jones 4-6 1/3 9, Sherrod 6-9 7-8 21, McLeod 0-1 0-2 0, Whittaker 0-2 2-2 2, Sadler 2-8 3-5 8, Wynn 1/3 1-2 3, Wetta 0-4 2-2 2, Totals 27-57 23-32 85. TEXAS TECH (2-1) Gerlich...
LUBBOCK, TX

