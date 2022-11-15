Read full article on original website
ESPN
Indiana punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as...
ESPN
NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 16 Virginia, Semifinals Game 1 at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m. No. 6 Kansas vs. S. Utah, 8 p.m. No. 7 Duke vs. Delaware, 7 p.m. No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 19 Illinois, Semifinals Game 2 at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m. No. 12 Indiana at Xavier,...
ESPN
Mady Sissoko breaks out, Villanova struggles among early 2022-23 trends
We're about 10 days into the 2022-23 men's college basketball season -- so what better time for overreactions and sweeping assessments about teams?. The first week featured a surprising number of upsets, while the past few days have offered a few more marquee matchups between potential March difference-makers. Sure, it's still too early to truly gauge teams and players, but there are certainly trends and narratives worth monitoring moving forward -- and whether they have staying power over the course of a season.
A two-conference CFP and the chances for one-loss teams
With just two weeks left in the regular season, it's time to check in on the scenarios that are shaping the College Football Playoff.
Major Network Suggests Spencer Rattler Will Declare For NFL Draft
While quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn't had an impressive season, some think he will leave South Carolina and declare for the NFL Draft.
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead makes collegiate debut vs. Delaware
Duke freshman star Dariq Whitehead scored six points off the bench in his collegiate debut in the Blue Devils' 92-58 win over Delaware on Friday night.
ESPN
West Virginia lands Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez's enrollment Thursday, saying the player's eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.
ESPN
Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas' 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged...
Renters in these 11 places are getting breaks even though rents are still rising across the country
Landlords are either dropping rents or raising them less aggressively, even in some markets where demand soared during the pandemic.
ESPN
Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT
COLORADO (3-1) Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 8-12 5-6 24, Formann 4-6 2-2 12, Jones 4-6 1/3 9, Sherrod 6-9 7-8 21, McLeod 0-1 0-2 0, Whittaker 0-2 2-2 2, Sadler 2-8 3-5 8, Wynn 1/3 1-2 3, Wetta 0-4 2-2 2, Totals 27-57 23-32 85. TEXAS TECH (2-1) Gerlich...
