ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Vitta Pizza’s 2nd Location Opens Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — Good news for Neapolitan pizza lovers, Vitta Pizza is opening its second location on Central Entrance Friday. The business says it’s been a labor of love for a year. The new spot is identical to the one in Canal Park, with the same menu and what it describes as “60s modern decor.”
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Astoria Building Demolition Begins In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Demolition is underway on the historic Hotel Astoria building in the heart of Downtown Duluth. The front of the building looks like it always has on the corner of East Superior Street and 1st Avenue. The back side is no more. Crews are expected to level the structure before the end of the year.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade

The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth

Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland

Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
CLOQUET, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

November 13-16, 2022 Snowfall Totals

21.2 inches - 7 miles W of Hovland, MN. 20 inches - West Bearskin Lake, 21 miles N of Grand Marais, MN. 6.7 inches - Near Martin Rd & Rice Lake Rd in Duluth, MN. 5 inches - Devil Track Lake, 7 miles NW of Grand Marais. 4.9 inches -...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

CHUM to distribute 300 free Thanksgiving food boxes

DULUTH, MN -- CHUM in Duluth plans to hand out 300 Thanksgiving food boxes to people in need. Distribution is first-come, first-serve and there is no sign-up needed. People can stop by two different locations on two separate days to pick up their boxes:. Monday, November 21, 2022. 10 a.m....
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy