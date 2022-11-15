Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza’s 2nd Location Opens Friday
DULUTH, Minn. — Good news for Neapolitan pizza lovers, Vitta Pizza is opening its second location on Central Entrance Friday. The business says it’s been a labor of love for a year. The new spot is identical to the one in Canal Park, with the same menu and what it describes as “60s modern decor.”
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
FOX 21 Online
Astoria Building Demolition Begins In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Demolition is underway on the historic Hotel Astoria building in the heart of Downtown Duluth. The front of the building looks like it always has on the corner of East Superior Street and 1st Avenue. The back side is no more. Crews are expected to level the structure before the end of the year.
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade
The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth To Feature Rooftop Garden
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth
Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects
That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
Here Is What Is New At Duluth’s Bentleyville Tour Of Lights For 2022
The 2022 Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens for the season on Saturday, November 19, marking the start of the holiday season in the Northland. Celebrating its 19th year, even the most seasoned Bentleyville visitor will be in awe of the new setup and exhibits. Starting with the entrance, you will...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
Avoid Long Weekend Parking Lines By Riding The Shuttle Train To Duluth’s Bentleyville
Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will be opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa skydives into Bayfront Festival Park at 4:55 p.m. The attraction draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and busiest time to go is on Fridays and Saturday. If you live in the...
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth
There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
Superior To ‘Retire’ Holiday Tree After This Year + Plant New In Its Place
A familiar sight for many Northlanders during the holiday season will be going away this year when the lights come down. The City of Superior will be retiring the tree that it has used as a holiday focal point for decades when it cuts it down afterwards. The tree -...
November 13-16, 2022 Snowfall Totals
21.2 inches - 7 miles W of Hovland, MN. 20 inches - West Bearskin Lake, 21 miles N of Grand Marais, MN. 6.7 inches - Near Martin Rd & Rice Lake Rd in Duluth, MN. 5 inches - Devil Track Lake, 7 miles NW of Grand Marais. 4.9 inches -...
northernnewsnow.com
CHUM to distribute 300 free Thanksgiving food boxes
DULUTH, MN -- CHUM in Duluth plans to hand out 300 Thanksgiving food boxes to people in need. Distribution is first-come, first-serve and there is no sign-up needed. People can stop by two different locations on two separate days to pick up their boxes:. Monday, November 21, 2022. 10 a.m....
NWS Of Duluth Holding Winter Weather Spotter Classes
Winter isn't all that fun in the Northland. If you live here, you already know that. However, it's best to embrace it and this is a great way to do just that: attend a weather spotter class for the winter season!. Winter is already off to a big start in...
Christina Milian Poses In Superior, Starts Duluth Diaries On Instagram
A star is among us in the Northland and thankfully, she's documenting a lot of her adventures on Instagram! Actress and singer Christina Milian is spending time in Duluth right now thanks to a project she is working on. Back in November, I spotted a post by the star and...
northernnewsnow.com
BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
