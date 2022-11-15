Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Cyber Charter School to Buy Office Space for Remote Teaching
(TNS) — The state's largest cyber charter school plans to purchase an office building on Montage Mountain. Commonwealth Charter Academy entered into an agreement of sale for the former Cigna building, located at 53 Glenmaura National Boulevard, according to an application filed with the Moosic Zoning Board. The property is located in both Scranton and Moosic.
Phillipsburg graduate serving as Air Force Academy legal adviser killed in highway crash at age 31
A wrong-way, head-on highway collision last week in Kansas has cut short the life of a Phillipsburg native who dedicated herself in the service of justice and our nation’s defense. U.S. Air Force Capt. Morgan L. Taylor was 31. Taylor attended Saint Philip and Saint James Catholic School in...
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.
Temporary housing shelter for moms and kids approved in N.J. county over objections from neighbors
The Flemington Borough Planning Board has approved a proposal to convert a 1,575 square-foot building owned by a historic church into a transitional housing shelter over the objections of some residents who did want the facility in their neighborhood. The shelter can house up to four families and will be...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Support Surges For Family After Loss Of Recent Hightstown HS Grad Julia McDaid, 18
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of recent Hightstown High School graduate Julia McDaid, who was found deceased in East Windsor last week at age 18. McDaid’s body was found near Bear Brook off of Oak Creek Road around 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, DailyVoice.com previously reported.
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
PennLive.com
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J., officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood, New Jersey, over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
One Flown To Trauma Center As Crews Douse Massive Hunterdon County House Fire (PHOTOS)
One person was airlifted to a trauma center as crews doused a fully-involved house fire in Hunterdon County on Thursday, Nov. 17. (Scroll for photos). The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the blaze on Northwood Drive, the squad said. Initial reports came in around 10 p.m. Firefighters helped the...
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris County
Winners — two lucky New Jersey lottery players in Morris County will take home $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing!. The first ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball was sold at Stop & Shop on Littleton Road in Morris Plains, lottery officials said. The winning...
Unlicensed hunter charged in death of 4 bear cubs in Ringwood, NJ, DEP says
RINGWOOD — An unlicensed hunter faces a long list of summonses in the death of four bear cubs in Ringwood State Park Sunday. A hiker called State Park Police after coming across three dead bears around 4 p.m. Responding Ringwood police and State police troopers located a fourth bear and determined they had all been shot, according DEP spokesman Larry Hajna.
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
towntopics.com
Dog and Cat Adoptions and Fostering Programs Are Available at EASEL Animal Rescue League
COMPASSIONATE CARE: “I want to emphasize the role of volunteers as part of our overall mission. EASEL relies on volunteers for some of our crucial operations. Adoptions, intake, training, off-site events, follow-up calls, and fostering are all primarily run by volunteers. The relationship between our staff and volunteers has been instrumental in the success of EASEL.” Mark Phillips, EASEL Animal Rescue League’s director of animal services, is shown with Pinky, a longtime shelter dog with some medical issues, and, from left, Director of Operations Lori Cima and Assistant Manager Andrea Dunks.
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
NJ father charged with killing infant daughter: prosecutors
A New Jersey man was charged with murder this week after he allegedly killed his infant daughter.
Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.
Overturned Ambulance Halts Rush Hour Traffic On Garden State Parkway
An ambulance that overturned at a Garden State Parkway toll station halted rush hour traffic Friday, Nov. 18. Photos along the highway show the ambulance overturned at the Union County toll station in Hillside near exit 142 on the northbound side. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
