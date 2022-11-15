Read full article on original website
County votes to extend Metrorail to Hard Rock Stadium
Funny what a little winning will do. As the Miami Dolphins have recovered their winning ways, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners this week approved “to accelerate the development of the North Corridor” of the Metrorail system. “World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine...
Election winners grateful, ready to help Village meet future’s challenges head on
When political "rookies" Fernando Vazquez and Oscar Sardiñas are officially installed Thursday night into the annals of Key Biscayne's government, some may see the Village Council leaning a little toward the right -- well, geographically, anyway. The two Boston natives will join incumbent Ed London and new Mayor Joe...
County provides sneak peek of impending Bear Cut repair project
Repairs to Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway next year will require some patience with six weeks of single-lane closures overnight during a couple of phases of the overall estimated six-month project. Key Biscayne and Miami-area residents were treated to a quick primer Wednesday night during a video meeting...
Key Biscayne voters said ‘not so fast’ to Charter Amendments
What did our recent Key Biscayne election reveal? First, the mayor and Council victors were those who favored the Charter Amendment revisions, yet those Charter Amendments flamed out in defeat. I in no way believe the voters were ill informed, sloppy or dumb. Quite the opposite. I believe the voters...
KBCF, Rotary Club of Key Biscayne and Coastal Cleanup among area participating in this year's "GIVE MIAMI DAY"
Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, communities across Miami-Dade County conduct a philanthropic online giving event: Give Miami Day. Give Miami Day is one of the largest annual giving events in the nation and last year, the 24-hour day of giving raised over $32 million. Give Miami Day 2022...
Miami donates $2 million to Camillus House as part of zero homelessness plan
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making good on his promise to achieve functional zero homelessness in the city by committing $2 million of city funds to Camillus House, an organization that serves 33,000 individuals and families without a roof over their heads each year. Suarez made the announcement flanked by...
‘Go Vote Miami’ was an Election Day success
During the Nov. 8 midterm election, Key Biscayne’s Precinct 51 at the Key Biscayne Community Center was one of the busiest in Miami Dade County, with close to 1,800 ballots cast that day. Volunteers like Christina Bracken from GoVoteMiami.org and others made sure the lines kept moving all day...
Miami makes list of Top 10 US Metros for downsizing your home
Thinking about downsizing your place of residence? For many homeowners, such a move could earn significant savings in the process, especially in the Miami area. Research by the folks at StorageCafe, showing how much homeowners can save by downsizing, indicates such a move can generate at least $190,000 in savings on average in Florida.
Mike Davey says ‘Farewell’ in video message to Key Biscayne community
It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this Thursday's public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor" on social media, saying:
Friday burgers-and-more dining on Key Biscayne
Let’s celebrate the weekend in style with a nice Friday breakfast, lunch or dinner at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on #BurgerFriday, November 11. Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!. Beach, perfect burger, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Friday. DUNE is the...
Hampton Park is a gift to Key Biscayne that needs to be cherished, maintained
My name is Debbie Wanninkhof and I live on West Heather Drive. On November 9, despite the tropical storm watch, I attended the Village planning meeting, held under pouring rain in Hampton Park, to discuss the future of that pocket park with our neighbors and Village staff. In my 32...
Davey issues his "Last Video as Mayor"
It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this week’s public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor"
Thursday is Give Miami Day: Be Curious!
One of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day, is an online campaign where all locals are philanthropists. Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. Independent of one’s personal perspective on government responsibilities, philanthropy often fills an important resource gap. Start exploring at GiveMiamiDay.org!
Thursday Key Biscayne dining options
Celebrate this Pre-Friday with a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, November 17. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant,...
Midweek menu options on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve you some of the most delicious midweek meals on the island on this Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks. Order...
KB’s Levitan selected for Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ list
Dr. Aida Levitan, a long time Key Biscayne resident and chair of U.S. Century Bank, has been named to the Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ Money List. Forbes cites many of Levitan’s career accomplishments, including being the only Cuban American female chair of a U.S. commercial community bank and being appointed by President Barack Obama to the national commission on the creation of the Smithsonian Latino Museum, later becoming vice chair of the Smithsonian Latino Center.
Celebrating Veterans Day with ceremony and special flag
Photos courtesy of Teri Scott and Fire Chief Eric Lang. Last Friday, the Village of Key Biscayne held their annual Veteran’s Day salute to those who served in the US armed forces. This year, there was a change in the posting of the colors. In October, Richard “Dick” Graham,...
