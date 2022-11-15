ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

County votes to extend Metrorail to Hard Rock Stadium

Funny what a little winning will do. As the Miami Dolphins have recovered their winning ways, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners this week approved “to accelerate the development of the North Corridor” of the Metrorail system. “World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
County provides sneak peek of impending Bear Cut repair project

Repairs to Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway next year will require some patience with six weeks of single-lane closures overnight during a couple of phases of the overall estimated six-month project. Key Biscayne and Miami-area residents were treated to a quick primer Wednesday night during a video meeting...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne voters said ‘not so fast’ to Charter Amendments

What did our recent Key Biscayne election reveal? First, the mayor and Council victors were those who favored the Charter Amendment revisions, yet those Charter Amendments flamed out in defeat. I in no way believe the voters were ill informed, sloppy or dumb. Quite the opposite. I believe the voters...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Miami donates $2 million to Camillus House as part of zero homelessness plan

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is making good on his promise to achieve functional zero homelessness in the city by committing $2 million of city funds to Camillus House, an organization that serves 33,000 individuals and families without a roof over their heads each year. Suarez made the announcement flanked by...
MIAMI, FL
‘Go Vote Miami’ was an Election Day success

During the Nov. 8 midterm election, Key Biscayne’s Precinct 51 at the Key Biscayne Community Center was one of the busiest in Miami Dade County, with close to 1,800 ballots cast that day. Volunteers like Christina Bracken from GoVoteMiami.org and others made sure the lines kept moving all day...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Miami makes list of Top 10 US Metros for downsizing your home

Thinking about downsizing your place of residence? For many homeowners, such a move could earn significant savings in the process, especially in the Miami area. Research by the folks at StorageCafe, showing how much homeowners can save by downsizing, indicates such a move can generate at least $190,000 in savings on average in Florida.
MIAMI, FL
Mike Davey says ‘Farewell’ in video message to Key Biscayne community

It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat. And, as he departs prior to this Thursday's public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor" on social media, saying:
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Friday burgers-and-more dining on Key Biscayne

Let’s celebrate the weekend in style with a nice Friday breakfast, lunch or dinner at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on #BurgerFriday, November 11. Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!. Beach, perfect burger, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Friday. DUNE is the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Thursday is Give Miami Day: Be Curious!

One of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day, is an online campaign where all locals are philanthropists. Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. Independent of one’s personal perspective on government responsibilities, philanthropy often fills an important resource gap. Start exploring at GiveMiamiDay.org!
MIAMI, FL
Thursday Key Biscayne dining options

Celebrate this Pre-Friday with a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, November 17. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Midweek menu options on Key Biscayne

Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve you some of the most delicious midweek meals on the island on this Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks. Order...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
KB’s Levitan selected for Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ list

Dr. Aida Levitan, a long time Key Biscayne resident and chair of U.S. Century Bank, has been named to the Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ Money List. Forbes cites many of Levitan’s career accomplishments, including being the only Cuban American female chair of a U.S. commercial community bank and being appointed by President Barack Obama to the national commission on the creation of the Smithsonian Latino Museum, later becoming vice chair of the Smithsonian Latino Center.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Celebrating Veterans Day with ceremony and special flag

Photos courtesy of Teri Scott and Fire Chief Eric Lang. Last Friday, the Village of Key Biscayne held their annual Veteran’s Day salute to those who served in the US armed forces. This year, there was a change in the posting of the colors. In October, Richard “Dick” Graham,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

