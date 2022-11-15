ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy

By Joseph Choi
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FU3iM_0jBv54vf00

A Georgia judge on Tuesday found the state’s six-week abortion ban to be “plainly unconstitutional” and has barred it from being enforced.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney granted a motion filed by plaintiffs in a civil suit against Georgia to block the ban, which has been in place since July.

The Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act in Georgia bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, generally around six weeks into a pregnancy. The bill passed in 2019 but was found to violate the constitutional right to privacy.

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in Roe v. Wade earlier this year, however, the court order barring the ban from going into effect in Georgia was reversed.

In their subsequent lawsuit, the plaintiffs, including the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, Atlanta Comprehensive Wellness Clinic and Planned Parenthood, argued that parts of the ban violated Georgia’s state constitution.

McBurney stated in his ruling that the LIFE Act must be considered under the legal environment that existed when it was enacted.

“At that time — the spring of 2019 — everywhere in America, including Georgia, it was unequivocally unconstitutional for governments — federal, state, or local — to ban abortions before viability,” McBurney’s ruling said.

He also wrote that the abortion ban “did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now.”

A provision in the LIFE Act that imposed criminal penalties on physicians who did not report abortions performed when fetuses had detectable heartbeats but were not viable was also unconstitutional at the time it was enacted, McBurney determined.

“Under Dobbs, it may someday become the law of Georgia, but only after our Legislature determines in the sharp glare of public attention that will undoubtedly and properly attend such an important and consequential debate whether the rights of unborn children justify such a restriction on women’s right to bodily autonomy and privacy,” McBurney wrote, citing the legal case that led to Roe being overturned.

Kara Richardson, spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R), said the state has already taken legal action in response to McBurney’s ruling.

“We have filed a notice of appeal and will continue to fulfill our duty to defend the laws of our state in court,” said Richardson.

The appeal was filed with the Georgia Supreme Court.

McBurney also denied a motion by the defendants in the case to dismiss the complaint altogether, stating that the plaintiffs, as medical providers, had a legal basis for bringing their complaint forward.

McBurney’s ruling did allow one provision of the LIFE Act that requires doctors to determine if a heartbeat is present before performing an abortion to stand. While it adds a step to the abortion procedure, it does not prevent it from being performed, and the Georgia judge determined it was not “unduly burdensome.”

Ultimately, he found “no legal basis” for Georgia to bar abortions after six weeks and ruled that neither the state government nor local government can enforce a post-heartbeat ban on abortion.

Updated at 3:49 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill

The Senate on Wednesday voted to start debate on legislation that would codify same-sex marriage protections, paving the way for it to pass by the end of the week.  Senators voted 62-37 to advance the measure, with 12 Republicans joining with every Democrat in support. Lawmakers are expected to vote again tomorrow to invoke cloture, […]
IOWA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IL Senate Republicans introduce bill targeting fentanyl dealers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Senate Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday going after drug dealers who intentionally sell drugs laced with fentanyl.   From 2019 to 2020, the CDC reports deaths from synthetic drugs –including fentanyl — rose more than 56%. And from 2013 to 2020, in Illinois, the percentage of fentanyl overdose deaths spiked 2,736% according to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IL senate passes bill requiring to divest from Russia

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate has passed a bill that would show support Ukraine by removing any financial sources the state supports. The bill aims to remove any kind of financial relationship the state has with Russia to respond to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Some ways the proposed law would cut ties […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy