Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecordlive.com
Shirley "Teresa" Broussard Krout, 85, Orange
Shirley "Teresa" Broussard Krout, 85, of Orange, passed away on November 17, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home...
therecordlive.com
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, Deweyville
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, of Deweyville, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Cherry Grove Baptist Church, in Deweyville, Texas; Pastor Jeremy Walton officiating. Rite of Committal and interment will be held following services at Richard-Welch Resting Place Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM until service time.
therecordlive.com
Maraline Vann, 76, formerly of Orange
Maraline Vann, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Benny Smith. Prior to the service, visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Maraline was born July 11, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida.
therecordlive.com
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, Orange
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, passed from this life into life eternal on November 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Maxine was born in Vidor, TX, the second child of Max and Shellie Geldard. She grew up in West Orange where she attended school, excelled in every endeavor, and became head twirler then Drum Major for the West Orange Chiefs. After High School, she attended business school in Houston, TX. Continuing to excel, she completed her studies in half the required time while also serving as a nanny for two children in exchange for her boarding. She then joined her father at DuPont Sabine River Works, assumed the loan her parents had taken for her education, then bought her first home, all by 20 years old. Maxine loved the Lord Jesus and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Bridge City, then North Orange Baptist Church, where her great delight was playing the handbells for many years. After retiring from DuPont, she moved to Wiergate, TX where she attended Rayburn Baptist Church. She spent many happy years traveling, being a RV Work-Camper across the nation, and once returning to East Texas, enjoyed many hobbies which included square dancing, sewing, canning and crocheting. The thing she enjoyed most, however, was hosting her family at her home where they could hunt on her property, fish in her lake or simply relax and visit with each other. Maxine loved her family deeply and was always looking for opportunities to have everyone together. Her greatest joy in life was being together with family and she consistently and passionately participated in the lives of everyone she loved, most especially, her 6 grandchildren. Maxine was generous and kind to strangers and many became her friends because of her outgoing, genuine personality and hospitable southern nature. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Geldard, mother, Shellie Geldard and son Brian Rawls, all of Orange. She is survived by those she loved so well: her daughter, Janet Rawls, sister Eugenia Geldard McNeely, brothers Lani, Larry and Lauren Geldard, 6 grandchildren and many deeply loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, gifts made in remembrance to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ would be a reflection of her heart, such as The Gideons, Billy Graham Evangelical Foundation, Christian radio or television, etc.
therecordlive.com
Tony Lee Williams, 58, Port Arthur
Tony Lee Williams, 58, of Port Arthur, passed away on November 14, 2022, peacefully at home. Born in Houston, Texas on April 21, 1964, he was the son of Marvin Lee Williams and Cynthia Williams. Tony enjoyed going to the river to fish. He loved all genre of music. Tony...
therecordlive.com
West Orange-Cove CISD Welcomes Chevron Phillips to Orange
After much anticipation, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their plans on Wednesday morning for an $8.5 billion construction in Orange County. West Orange-Cove CISD shares its preparations for the economic impacts of this development, as they neighbor closely with the new facility. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris responded to the...
therecordlive.com
Jordan shares info on bullying and conflict
This week Mr. Jim Jordan visited Orangefield Junior High to present to students in each grade level. Mr. Jordan shared information on the differences between bullying and conflict, as well as how to properly seek a resolution when encountered with these circumstances. He is known for integrating magic tricks to...
therecordlive.com
Activities at Orangefield Museum this Saturday
If you like Cajun Music, drop by the Orangefield Cormier Museum Saturday Nov. 19th at 9:30. Three Local Musicians: Adrian Hebert, Larry Schexnider and Baydon Lambert practice their passion. All our activities are free this month. Everyone that has heard them enjoys listening. That is why I am inviting you...
therecordlive.com
Lutcher Theater rocks around the Christmas tree with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
(Orange, Texas) Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree this season as the Lutcher Theater presents "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas!" The heartwarming holiday musical is set to play one night only on November 29 at 7:30 p.m., as part of a 26-city national touring production. Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunite with director Scott Weinstein for this new musical holiday celebration.
therecordlive.com
New plastics plant will bring 500 permanent jobs
The official announcement Wednesday that Orange will be getting a new $8.5 billion petrochemical plant for plastics may be the biggest news since 1945, when DuPont announced its plant here. "It's an economic impact we haven't seen in years," said Ida Schossow, president of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of...
Comments / 0