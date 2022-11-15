Read full article on original website
Taylor County man, state attorney general reach agreement on manure, water pollution violations
(Des Moines) -- A Taylor County man has agreed to pay a $23,000 civil penalty and build a manure structure following a lawsuit regarding manure and water pollution violations. The Iowa State Attorney General's Office says a lawsuit was settled through a consent decree on October 31st with Steven Kerns, who owns and operates a confinement feeding operation in Taylor County and a joint confinement feeding operation and open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. Per the agreement, Kerns has admitted to several violations and has since built a structure to comply with manure laws. The decree resolves an October 2019 environmental referral from Iowa's Environmental Protection Commission.
Mills County board taking steps to address upcoming attorney vacancy
(Glenwood) -- There's still a ways to go, but Mills County officials have begun the process of filling a soon-to-be vacancy for county attorney. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed the next steps for filling the vacancy after Naeda Elliott, who has now formally submitted her letter of resignation, won the race for county attorney last week. Additionally, the board approved the canvass of the midterm elections, which Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News allows the county to move forward with addressing the position. One of the board's first moves was making the position part-time instead of full-time, which Crouch says should help make the role more attractive to prospective individuals.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors open public hearing on Disposal of County Property
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday opened a public hearing to receive public comments on the disposal of county property. Engineer John Rasmussen said the hearing is based on public notice issued earlier this month to dispose of shop locations in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut.
Mills County soil and water conservation district seeks public input
(Malvern) -- Like many across the state, Mills County conservation district officials are beginning to put together a long-term outlook for conservation efforts in the county. That's why the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a public meeting this afternoon at the Classic Café in Malvern at 1 p.m. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group was contacted by the Conservation Districts of Iowa to help facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News the meeting serves as an opportunity to receive input from the public and landowners as the conservation district formulates a roughly five-year outlook.
Montgomery County public health monitoring COVID, prepping for flu season
(Red Oak) -- Public health officials are still keeping an eye on COVID-19 in Montgomery County while preparing for the upcoming flu season. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, Montgomery County has reported seven cases in the past seven days. Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson tells KMA News that trend has been consistent over the past several weeks, as cases in the county have remained relatively low compared to a peak during the summer.
Rock Port bond issue planning continues
(Rock Port) -- Preparations for a bond issue referendum in the Rock Port R-2 School District are still in the infant stage. That's according to Superintendent Ethan Sickles, who says April 4 is the date for a special election on a $6 million bond issue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sickles says one of the bond issue's major components involves replacing the district's venerable dome structure with new facilities.
Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs reaches last major phase
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Drivers taking Interstates 480 or 29 in Council Bluffs for the Thanksgiving holiday will notice some big changes. The construction project on this stretch of the interstate system in Council Bluffs is about to enter its third year. Since it began in early 2021, many...
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gregg fields Clarinda feedback
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials bent Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg's ear on a number of fronts earlier this week. Gregg was in the community late Wednesday to tour a downtown apartment renovation project on the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce's offices at 115 East Main Street. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. During the lieutenant governor's visit, city officials took the opportunity to voice concerns regarding difficulties in securing grant money for improving high speed internet services in the community. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill told Gregg the city has experienced roadblocks when it comes to the grant writing process.
Glenwood schools seek architect for elementary options
(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood school officials continue to explore options for the future of the district's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board approved an resolution seeking requests for proposals--or RFPs--for an architect to explore the possible renovation of Northeast Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the architect will also examine renovating a building on the Glenwood Resource Center.
Red Oak Police Department to conduct Toys for Tots in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department and the Red Oak Volunteer Firefighters Association will be a distribution point for the Marine Toys for Tots program again this holiday season. The program aims to ensure that no child in Montgomery County is left without a gift for Christmas, according...
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
Shen PD plans Shop with a Cop
(Shenandoah) -- For the 40th year, Shenandoah Police is coming to the aid of area children in need for some Christmas cheer. Families in Shenandoah and Essex may sign up for the police department's Shop with a Cop program until December 1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Shenandoah Police Chaplain Jack Langley says the program entails officers shopping with children of low income families, ensuring they have a gift this Christmas.
Former Fremont County attorney elected Iowa's attorney general
DEXTER - Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has been elected attorney general in Iowa. Bird unseated Democrat incumbent Tom Miller with 50.8 percent of the vote. She served as Fremont County attorney from 2016 to 2018. She was also a prosecutor in Guthrie County. Her campaign website says she...
OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
Chase into Pottawattamie County helps authorities nab burglary suspect
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Another stolen gun taken off Omaha-metro area streets by Iowa deputies helped law enforcement solve a few other crimes as well. Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen weapon after chasing two people on the run from Mills County Sheriff’s deputies. It all...
Absolute Land Auction consisting of 1278 more/less acres of Fremont County Land
Absolute Land Auction consisting of 1278 more/less acres of Fremont County Land. Auctioneer: Peoples CompanyDate:Thursday, December 15th Time:10:00am Location:Elks Lodge in …
KMAland fire crews battle house fire in Silver City
(Silver City) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large house fire in Silver City early Thursday morning. That's according to Silver City Fire Chief Scott Eanes, who tells KMA News his volunteer fire department was paged shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a large structure fire at 402 Lynn Street in Silver City. Eanes says, per typical practice, they immediately requested mutual aid after the report of the structural fire. Among those responding in mutual aid was the Glenwood Fire Department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the house was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they had arrived on the scene.
Morning power outage affects thousands in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An issue with equipment at a specific OPPD substation left thousands without power Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District was reporting at about 10:25 a.m. that 11,000 customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. An OPPD spokesperson said at the time that crews were still working to determine the cause of the outage, noting that several circuits had been impacted.
Richard Lee Stricker, age 66, Craig, Missouri
Location: 1st Presbyterian Church, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation Location: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig. Notes:obit can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
