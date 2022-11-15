ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Walton beats No. 6 Buford 42-35 in Georgia 7A playoffs

The biggest upset of the week came in the Georgia's AAAAAAA playoffs as Walton (Marietta) took down No. 6 Buford 42-35 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was the first playoff loss for the Wolves since 2018 when they lost 23-20 against Bainbridge in the AAAAA quarterfinals. The Raiders will face standout freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and Carrollton with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
BUFORD, GA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State

We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Major changes announced as firearms hunting season for black bear approaches

The regular statewide hunting season for black bear opens on Saturday and will run through Nov. 22. It’s one of three seasons that properly licensed Pa. hunters can take black bears – with bows, muzzleloaders and rifles – that begins in some parts of the state as early as mid-September. Extended bear season, meanwhile, begins after Thanksgiving and continues as late as Dec. 10 in a few Wildlife Management Units. You can find the specifics at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oddee

Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

