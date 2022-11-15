Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Walton beats No. 6 Buford 42-35 in Georgia 7A playoffs
The biggest upset of the week came in the Georgia's AAAAAAA playoffs as Walton (Marietta) took down No. 6 Buford 42-35 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was the first playoff loss for the Wolves since 2018 when they lost 23-20 against Bainbridge in the AAAAA quarterfinals. The Raiders will face standout freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and Carrollton with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
MaxPreps
Lincoln Kienholz named 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
MaxPreps
Jackson Sumner named 2022 MaxPreps Vermont High School Football Player of the Year
MaxPreps
Colson Coon named 2022 MaxPreps Wyoming High School Football Player of the Year
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State
We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season
NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
One type of whiskey and wine top Pa. lists of most sold
What's the most popular alcoholic drink in Pennsylvania? The state keeps track every year and says the top spirit in Mercer and Lawrence Counties was Unflavored Vodka.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Major changes announced as firearms hunting season for black bear approaches
The regular statewide hunting season for black bear opens on Saturday and will run through Nov. 22. It’s one of three seasons that properly licensed Pa. hunters can take black bears – with bows, muzzleloaders and rifles – that begins in some parts of the state as early as mid-September. Extended bear season, meanwhile, begins after Thanksgiving and continues as late as Dec. 10 in a few Wildlife Management Units. You can find the specifics at this link.
Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock waters with trout in November, December
(WHTM) — Winter is growing closer, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is planning to stock Pennsylvanian waterways throughout November and December. The PFBC will distribute an additional 30,000 trout in various Pennsylvania waterways. To check the schedule for the trout distributions, or to get more information,...
Penn
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Pennsylvania using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices in Pennsylvania
DNR said investigators used advanced "surveillance techniques" to monitor Pusey and gather evidence of the hunter poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Indiana.
Snow could fall in central Pa. Friday as temperatures drop
The weather is increasingly getting colder and may feel more like winter this weekend than fall. That could culminate in some Friday afternoon snow showers, the National Weather Service said. Highs will barely reach the low 40s Thursday and Friday, and will only peak in the mid to upper 30s...
Oddee
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two
You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
