Maraline Vann, 76, formerly of Orange
Maraline Vann, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Officiating will be Benny Smith. Prior to the service, visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Maraline was born July 11, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida.
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, Orange
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, passed from this life into life eternal on November 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Maxine was born in Vidor, TX, the second child of Max and Shellie Geldard. She grew up in West Orange where she attended school, excelled in every endeavor, and became head twirler then Drum Major for the West Orange Chiefs. After High School, she attended business school in Houston, TX. Continuing to excel, she completed her studies in half the required time while also serving as a nanny for two children in exchange for her boarding. She then joined her father at DuPont Sabine River Works, assumed the loan her parents had taken for her education, then bought her first home, all by 20 years old. Maxine loved the Lord Jesus and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Bridge City, then North Orange Baptist Church, where her great delight was playing the handbells for many years. After retiring from DuPont, she moved to Wiergate, TX where she attended Rayburn Baptist Church. She spent many happy years traveling, being a RV Work-Camper across the nation, and once returning to East Texas, enjoyed many hobbies which included square dancing, sewing, canning and crocheting. The thing she enjoyed most, however, was hosting her family at her home where they could hunt on her property, fish in her lake or simply relax and visit with each other. Maxine loved her family deeply and was always looking for opportunities to have everyone together. Her greatest joy in life was being together with family and she consistently and passionately participated in the lives of everyone she loved, most especially, her 6 grandchildren. Maxine was generous and kind to strangers and many became her friends because of her outgoing, genuine personality and hospitable southern nature. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Geldard, mother, Shellie Geldard and son Brian Rawls, all of Orange. She is survived by those she loved so well: her daughter, Janet Rawls, sister Eugenia Geldard McNeely, brothers Lani, Larry and Lauren Geldard, 6 grandchildren and many deeply loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, gifts made in remembrance to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ would be a reflection of her heart, such as The Gideons, Billy Graham Evangelical Foundation, Christian radio or television, etc.
Harold Austin Scales, 90, Bridge City
Harold Austin Scales, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange....
Shirley "Teresa" Broussard Krout, 85, Orange
Shirley "Teresa" Broussard Krout, 85, of Orange, passed away on November 17, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home...
Christmas in the Park will be Sat, Nov 26th
The 2022 Christmas in the Park will be Saturday, November 26th at Sandy Creek Park on Marvin Hancock Drive. This year the event will feature The Erwins, a very popular southern gospel family group who just recently had a #1 song, “The Blood of Jesus”, on the Singing News chart.
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
Tony Lee Williams, 58, Port Arthur
Tony Lee Williams, 58, of Port Arthur, passed away on November 14, 2022, peacefully at home. Born in Houston, Texas on April 21, 1964, he was the son of Marvin Lee Williams and Cynthia Williams. Tony enjoyed going to the river to fish. He loved all genre of music. Tony...
Beaumont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
West Orange-Cove CISD Welcomes Chevron Phillips to Orange
After much anticipation, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their plans on Wednesday morning for an $8.5 billion construction in Orange County. West Orange-Cove CISD shares its preparations for the economic impacts of this development, as they neighbor closely with the new facility. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris responded to the...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, Deweyville
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, of Deweyville, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Cherry Grove Baptist Church, in Deweyville, Texas; Pastor Jeremy Walton officiating. Rite of Committal and interment will be held following services at Richard-Welch Resting Place Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM until service time.
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
Retired Beaumont PD officer allegedly shot and killed retired Port Arthur FD firefighter
Port Arthur Police are investigating after a retired Beaumont police officer allegedly shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. The incident occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, which is about a mile northeast of Central Mall. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso...
Free pizza for a year: West Orange Pizza Hut offers free pizza to first 25 customers on Dec. 2
Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 3109 Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange, TX. The new location is projected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy. Doors will officially open for guests on Wednesday, November 9, and a grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, December 2. Grand opening festivities will include a giveaway for FREE Pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line.*
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair,...
$50K grant jump-starting plans to restore historical Beaumont home to its former glory
The Caroline Gilbert Hinchee House is a historical home near downtown Beaumont. It is located on the corner of Park Street and Irma Street.
Beaumont ISD approves contract for new district-wide security camera system
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD school board unanimously approved a contract for a new district-wide security camera system. The board considered the bid at a Thursday night meeting. Eight businesses provided varying equipment, license options and warranty periods. Each business was ranked by a point system which included...
Neighborhood shocked after deadly shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur is struggling to understand what led to a shooting that claimed the life of a retired firefighter. The deadly shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tom Drive Thursday. The area is not far from Ridgewood Drive and Twin City Highway.
