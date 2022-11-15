Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
A South Carolina freshman threw down a dunk in transition that showcased women's college basketball's evolution
Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins is one of several active NCAA women's basketball players — including Fran Belibi and Ayanna Patterson — who can dunk.
Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s men’s basketball game vs. Gonzaga
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow the NCAA men’s college basketball game between John Calipari’s Wildcats and Mark Few’s Bulldogs.
No. 1 Georgia eyes 2nd perfect SEC record in row at Kentucky
No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) at Kentucky (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Georgia by 22 1/2. Series record: Georgia leads 61-12-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Didn't mean to knock over ladder, only work on free throws after 'horrible night'
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and sent a ladder toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after Friday's loss at Philadelphia, during which he shot 4-for-15 from the line.
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2
Kentucky and Tennessee dropped games while Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas thrived.
Indiana vs. Xavier odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers will face their first test of the season when they go on the road to Xavier on Friday night. Indiana has opened the season with a pair of dominant wins, but Xavier is expected to provide a stiffer challenge. These teams have not met since 2007, when Xavier rolled to a 15-point win.
LSU aims for improvement vs. New Orleans
First-year LSU coach Matt McMahon knows his team is very much a work in progress. Even so, the Tigers won
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly returns to action for first time since tearing ACL
It was somewhat of a surprise to see Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly on the floor of Tuesday night’s game against South Alabama. The expectation was that he would return by conference play in a few weeks. The New Jersey native suffered a torn ACL in the Tide’s first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame.
LSU basketball vs. New Orleans: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for in-state showdown
The 2-0 Tigers will be taking on a foe from Louisiana for the first time this season as the New Orleans Privateers come to town for the eighth-ever meeting between the two programs and first since 2019. LSU leads the all-time series at 7-1. UNO enters this one led by...
