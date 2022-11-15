Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Medical News Today
What is the cardia of the stomach?
The cardia is the entrance to the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus. It is one of four main parts of the stomach, including the pylorus, body, and fundus. Food and liquids initially pass through the cardia before entering the stomach. Another name for this part of the stomach...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Woman gave birth to triplets says her doctor told she was too fat to deliver them
Ange, who is 21 stone and 5ft4 tall, is all too familiar with the judgment that comes with being plus-size - but the scrutiny she endured increased with her pregnancies. She had a daughter in 2016 and, surprisingly, realized she waspregnant with triplets at the age of 38 early this year.
cohaitungchi.com
Hashimoto's Disease: How Stress Affects Your Thyroid
Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder, which means it occurs when immune cells attack healthy tissue instead of protecting it. In Hashimoto's thyroiditis, immune cells mistakenly attack the healthy thyroid tissue, causing inflammation of the thyroid. The thyroid is a small gland located at the base of your neck that...
curetoday.com
'Considerable Overlap’ in Appearance of Chest Abnormalities May Delay Lung Cancer Diagnoses
Patients should describe their symptoms in detail and seek early care for suspected lung cancer, especially since the disease may resemble pneumonia and bronchitis on imaging tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of lung cancer can include chest pain, coughing and shortness of breath.
What to Know About Bariatric Surgery for Type 2 Diabetes
Research indicates that surgery can put diabetes into remission, and it’s safe and cost-effective
Medical News Today
What is bone-on-bone arthritis?
Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
lovewhatmatters.com
Single 24-Year-Old Adopts Siblings Born Addicted To Drugs
“On January 9th, 2020, I got THE call that would forever change my life. Let’s rewind a little bit to January 2017 when my partner at the time and I were researching all of our options to potentially adopt in the near future. We were looking at homes and...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
purewow.com
How Often Should You Get a Pap Smear? We Asked an OBGYN
If you can’t remember when you had your last pap smear, there’s a chance you might be due for another. So how often should you get a pap smear, exactly? We asked Dr. Margo Harrison, MD, OBGYN and Head of Medical Affairs at Julie and learned that the recommendation is to get a pap every three years if you are between the ages of 21 and 30, and every three to five years after that. Read on to find out more.
curetoday.com
Novel Drug-Chemo Combination Improves Outcomes for Advanced Gastric Cancers
Zolbetuximab plus the chemotherapy regimen mFOLFOX6 improved progression-free survival and overall survival in certain patients with unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Adding the novel drug zolbetuximab to the chemotherapy regimen known as mFOLFOX6 (oxaliplatin, leucovorin and fluorouracil) improved outcomes for patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable...
Ask the Experts: Treating and managing arthritis
Arthritis affects 1 in 4 or over 50 million adults in the United States and the number is expected to continue growing as the population ages. While there is no cure, it can be treated and managed. Keeping physically active can improve the pain from arthritis along with joint function, mood and a person’s quality of life.
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
Medical News Today
What to know about endometriosis and diarrhea
Endometriosis can cause various gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, such as diarrhea and bloating. Sometimes, doctors can mistake endometriosis for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to the similarities. Digestive issues are one of the main symptoms associated with the condition, which means managing the effects is an important part of treatment. This...
cancerhealth.com
Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer
People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
