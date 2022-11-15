Read full article on original website
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”. Trump has warned Florida’s...
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower
Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
DeSantis proud Florida is 'where woke goes to die,' Crist accuses him of focusing on 2024 presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year has passed a number of bills that aim to combat social policies he argues are part of a "woke" ideology he believes will harm the country.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Ron DeSantis Ignores Trump's Claim He Sent FBI to Stop Election Loss
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to address claims made by former president Donald Trump that the governor's 2018 gubernatorial run was saved by federal agents sent by the president to stop voter fraud. Trump posted the unfounded allegations on his Truth Social account Thursday evening, adding to the latest...
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Trump's History of Threatening Rivals Started Long Before DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump has issued the latest in a series of threats to his political rivals by warning Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against challenging him in the next presidential election. Trump told reporters on his private plane after a rally in Ohio on Monday that he would reveal...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Influential evangelical Christians have turned against Trump after his 2024 announcement, report says
Several prominent evangelical Christian leaders, who once supported Donald Trump, spoke against him after he announced his 2024 run, per HuffPost.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Says “Chill Out A Little Bit” To Questions On Presidential Bid
With his lopsided re-election victory and former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a swirl of questions about his and the Republican Party’s future. “What do you think about Trump’s big announcement and some of the less-than-flattering comments he has
DeSantis vs. Trump: WPTV gets voice of the voters
The news of former President Trump running for the Oval Office in 2024 is sending waves through the Republican party in Florida, with speculation that Gov. Ron DeSantis could also seek the nomination.
Campaign Video of DeSantis Pandering to Trump Resurfaces as Feud Escalates
A campaign video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touting his support for then-President Donald Trump back in 2018 has resurfaced online on Sunday, as tensions rise between the two Republicans. The campaign ad video, which was posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes, was released at a time when DeSantis was a...
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
