MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 COTY Review: Flat Fabulous
Zora must be smiling down on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 from that great road course in the sky. More powerful and exotic Corvettes are coming, but this one may represent the zenith for America's sports car. It offers a Goldilocks combination of epic, linear, naturally aspirated power; just enough torque to keep two fat rear tires right at their limits of adhesion without heroic electronic intervention; and a balanced chassis carrying less than 40 percent of its mass up front. Electrifying the front axle, turbocharging this engine, and adding even more chassis wizardry may one day boost all the objective numbers, but we probably won't love such Corvettes as much.
Truth About Cars
2023 Acura TLX, TLX Sport Pricing Released
Acura isn't making major changes to the TLX and TLX Sport, but it has nonetheless announced pricing and a few minor updates. A base 2.0T is now $40,745 after destination, adding $4K for the Technology Package. An A-Spec is now $47,495, and add SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) and you'll pay $49,695. An Advance Package car costs $51,945.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
insideevs.com
2024 Lucid Gravity SUV Promises More Range Than Any Other EV
Lucid Group today announced new details and released fresh teasers of its Gravity SUV, which will join the Air in the company's lineup of luxury EVs from 2024. As announced in its Q3 earnings report last week, Lucid plans to open reservations for the Gravity SUV in early 2023, with deliveries expected to start sometime in 2024.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
Ars Technica
When is a Porsche not a Porsche? When it’s a 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT
Call it platform sharing, call it badge engineering, call it what you like—car companies have collaborated with each other to make cars for much of the automobile's history. Sometimes these link-ups happen between companies that might normally be considered rivals: Honda and Rover in the 1980s; the BMW/Toyota project that gave us the new Supra; or perhaps the forthcoming electric vehicle platform-sharing between Ford and Volkswagen or General Motors and Honda.
Top Speed
This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future
Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Engadget
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First
CadillacBeen waiting for an excuse to take your new Escalade on a cross-country road trip? Here it is.
Pamplin Media Group
2023 Kia Sportage: All-new compact SUV is a revelation
Radical styling, advanced technologies and available hybrid all-wheel-drive model add up to top choice. Perhaps no vehicle demonstrates Kia's remarkable growth in recent years as its Sportage. First introduced as a small compact SUV in America in 1995, it was little more than a cheaper alternative to the affordable but more sophisticated Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
Truth About Cars
Ford Recently Broke Ground on BlueOval City and Some Are Feeling Grumpy About It
Ford is spending more time and money than many other automakers to transform itself into an electric automaker. But while The Blue Oval has received more than a few high-fives for its progress, not everyone is stoked about its approach to reaching its goals. Ford recently broke ground on BlueOval...
Volkswagen's all electric office chair can cruise at 12.4 mph
Volkswagen (VW) built a high-tech office chair that can cruise up to 12.4mph (20 kph). The all-electric chair aims to make the day of office workers more amusing. It comes complete with an electric motor, headlights, a horn, an entertainment system, and even a trailer hitch. While all of this makes it look like an office chair from the future, it has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XX)
Today marks the 20th installment of our coverage on the Lincoln Mark cars, and we’ve reached an exciting point in the model’s history. The brass at Lincoln noticed how the Mark IV’s sales were in decline (like all large PLCs of the time) as the Thunderbird-based boat headed toward its final year, 1976. To that end, Lincoln added excitement and luxury to its halo coupe via a new set of very special brand-themed options packages on ‘76 models. It’s time for the Designer Series.
AOL Corp
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
Truth About Cars
2023 Toyota Prius, Prius Prime Bow in L.A.
LOS ANGELES – Like a lot of automotive enthusiasts, I’ve always been a little derisive towards Toyota’s Prius, mostly because the car has always been a bit lacking in guts. In fact, a running joke I have with a few other automotive journalists I know involves uttering the words “it’s always a f*cking Prius” when we come upon slower traffic during press drives. That’s because it often actually is a Prius holding up the works. I’ve dropped this line on many a California freeway, from Sacramento on down to San Diego. And, of course, I’ve said plenty of times bopping around my home base of Chicago.
