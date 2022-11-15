Read full article on original website
moneysavingmom.com
Kitchen Selectives 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker only $9.99!
Belk has started their Black Friday deals and you can get this Kitchen Selectives 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker for just $9.99!. This is perfect for dips and gravies. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $49. Looking for more Black Friday Deals?
moneysavingmom.com
Bella Pro Series 12-in-1 6-Slice Toaster Oven + 33-qt. Air Fryer only $119.99 shipped (Reg. $250!)
This is a great deal on this toaster oven + air fryer!. Best Buy has this Bella Pro Series – 12-in-1 6-Slice Toaster Oven + 33-qt. Air Fryer for just $119.99 shipped today!. This is regularly $249.99 and has amazing reviews. Great gift idea!. Valid today only, November 17,...
moneysavingmom.com
Wondershop Cozy Socks only $2.10 at Target!
These Wondershop Cozy Socks would make great gifts!. Target has these Wondershop Cozy Socks (2 pack) for just $2.10 when you clip the 30% off Circle coupon!. There are lots of designs included. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
moneysavingmom.com
Sherpa Reversible Throws only $15.29 after Exclusive Discount!
Zulily has these Sherpa Reversible Throws for just $16.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout making them just $15.29. Choose from lots of colors. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee...
moneysavingmom.com
CHI Volumizing 4-In-1 Blowout Brush only $62.99 after Exclusive Discount (Reg. $107!)
Looking for a blowout brush? This Volumizing 4-In-1 Blowout Brush is a great deal today!. Zulily has this CHI Volumizing 4-In-1 Blowout Brush for just $69.99 today! Plus, if you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout making this just $62.99!. Gretchen from the...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
moneysavingmom.com
Free 4-Count Clio Greek Yogurt Bars at Walmart!
Stop by Walmart to score free Clio Greek Yogurt Bars!. You can get free 4-count Clio Greek Yogurt Bars at Walmart!. Pay $4.49, Submit for $4.49/1 Clio Yogurt Ibotta Cashback (limit 1) Free after cash back. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
moneysavingmom.com
LEGO Trouble on Tatooine Building Set only $17.99!
Walmart has this LEGO Trouble on Tatooine 75299 Building Set (276 Pieces) for just $17.99 right now!. This is regularly $29.99 and is a great deal. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
I tested 11 Instant Pots and electric pressure cookers, and these 4 stood above the rest
Electric pressure cookers make it easy to prepare elaborate dishes quickly. These are the best Instant Pots and pressure cookers we tested.
moneysavingmom.com
Women’s Graphic Sweatshirts only $12.99!
Zulily has Women’s Graphic Sweatshirts on sale for just $12.99 right now!. There are dozens of designs and colors to choose from including many holiday options. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
moneysavingmom.com
KidKraft Rocky Mountain Wooden Train Set & Table with Built-In Storage for just $70 shipped!
Walmart has a great deal on this KidKraft Wooden Train Set & Table right now!. Walmart Black Friday Deals have begun! They’ve be slowly rolling out deals leading up to Black Friday, and the second event started this week!. As a Black Friday Deal, Walmart has this KidKraft Rocky...
moneysavingmom.com
Suave Men 3-in-1 Bodywash (12 count) only $15.79 shipped!
Wow! This is a GREAT stock up deal on Suave Men’s Bodywash!. Amazon has this Suave Men’s 3-in-1 Bodywash for just $1.35 each shipped when buy two packs (6 count each) and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. On Sale Buy One, Get One 50% off. Checkout through Subscribe...
moneysavingmom.com
Counter-Height Baker’s Rack with Locking Wheels only $139.99 shipped (Reg. $320!)
This Counter-Height Baker’s Rack is perfect to add extra space in kitchens!. You can get this Counter-Height Baker’s Rack with Locking Wheels for just $139.99 shipped when you use the promo code BCPBAKER at checkout!. This rack is carefully designed at the perfect height to match the rest...
This Affordable Immersion Blender Is My Go-To Tool for Soup Season (It’s on Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While the leaves fall, the temperatures drop, and your Instagram feeds fill up with images of picked-over orchards and poorly carved pumpkins, you can take solace in knowing that Soup Season is upon us. And, as we shift into soup mode, we need to focus: Though soups and stews aren’t always the most hands-on recipes out there, you have to make sure your kitchen arsenal is stocked with the right tools for the season if you want to achieve perfect texture and taste.
realhomes.com
I tried the Russell Hobbs Small SatisFry Air Fryer and it’s my new favorite kitchen gadget
With growing concern surrounding daily living costs, I was very keen to get my hands on one of the best air fryers in an attempt to reduce the usage of my oven and reduce my utility bills. Sharing a one-bedroom apartment with my partner and eating different types of meals at varying times, often means our oven is used around three to four times a day (a bad habit that we definitely need to curb). I figured this appliance could really help to reduce the amount of money spent on heating up our oven, particularly when cooking single-portion meals. The opportunity to test it out couldn't have come at a better time.
moneysavingmom.com
Naipo Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun only $24.99 shipped (Reg. $70!)
This is a great deal on this Naipo Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun!. You can get this Naipo Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for just $24.99 shipped when you use the promo code 93K22 at checkout!. This massage gun efficiently breaks up the excessive lactic acid and offers...
moneysavingmom.com
Cuisinart Advantage Metallic 12-Piece Cutlery Set only $9.99 after rebate!
Score this popular Cuisinart Advantage Metallic 12-Pc. Cutlery Set for under $10!. JCPenney has this Cuisinart Advantage Metallic 12-Piece Cutlery Set for just $19.99 right now! Plus, submit the $10 mail-in-rebate to get this for only $9.99!. This is a great deal on this highly rated set. Choose free in-store...
moneysavingmom.com
Disney Princess Toddler Dolls with Child Size Dress Sets for just $25!
These popular Disney Princess Toddler Doll and Child Dress Sets are on sale for Black Friday right now!. Walmart Black Friday Deals have begun! They’ve be slowly rolling out deals leading up to Black Friday, and the second event started this week!. As a Black Friday Deal, Walmart has...
moneysavingmom.com
Echo Early Black Friday Deals!
Don’t miss these early Black Friday deals on Echo devices!. Get the All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for just $24.99!. Get the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for just $34.99 shipped!. Get the All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for just $29.99 shipped!
moneysavingmom.com
Birkenstock Gizeh Sandals only $59.99!
This is a great deal on these Birkenstock sandals!. Zulily has Birkenstock Gizeh Sandals on sale for just $59.99 right now!. These are regularly $99.95 and this is a rare discount. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if...
