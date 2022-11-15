Read full article on original website
‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Luca Guadagnino Movie
Bones and All is a testament to the idea that love can exist anywhere - even within the disenfranchised margins of society. Spearheaded by Luca Guadagnino, whose works include the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, the director’s latest project followed Maren and Lee, two individuals highly frowned upon by society for reasons beyond their control, who decided to go on a 3,000-mile road trip across the less traveled ruins of Reagan-era America. However, no matter how far these two run away from their terrifying pasts, they just keep crawling back to Maren and Lee. It’s up to them to decide whether the love they have for each other is stronger than their otherness.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Empire Magazine Covers Tease Indy’s New Adventure
Details about the fifth installment of the adventures of one of cinema’s most famous characters are starting to roll in. In Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford will reprise the iconic role he first played in 1981. Empire Magazine has revealed exclusive covers for the upcoming issue, which features Indy with his usual nonchalant stance and intense gaze.
Brendan Fraser Defends the "Charm" of The Rock's CGI Scorpion King
Over the years, dunking on the CGI in The Mummy Returns — particularly the computer-generated character played by Dwayne Johnson — has become tired to the point that it qualifies as borderline bullying. The character is invoked in nearly every compilation of the worst CGI in a big-budget Hollywood film, even as the Corridor Crew performs a DIY punch-up job on the most egregious shot, and fans make memes about it on social media. But guess what, the people in charge knew that the CGI was subpar. Star Brendan Fraser reflected on the film in the latest edition of GQ’s recurring series in which actors dissect their past work, and made a plea for kindness.
Anya Taylor-Joy Hypes 'Furiosa' as Her "Bloodiest" Experience
Anya Taylor-Joy continues to make herself known in Hollywood as one of the most high-profile actresses in recent years. Having recently wrapped production on the post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa, the actress spoke about her experience filming the project in the Outback, which she noted was unlike anything she had ever done before.
Vince Vaughn & Peter Billingsley on Making a Hallmark Movie with R-Rated Dialogue [Exclusive]
This year, RLJE Films presents a brand-new kind of cozy, holiday season rom-com with Christmas with the Campbells. Directed by Hallmark filmmaker Clare Niederpruem, and co-written by Hallmark alum Barbara Kymlicka with Vince Vaughn, Christmas with the Campbell’s is what happens when the sweet, holiday rom-com really speaks its mind. In the movie, Jessie (Brittany Snow) isn’t going home for Christmas - not her home, at least. After a chilly breakup with her boyfriend Sean (Alex Moffat), Jessie is invited to spend Christmas with the Campbell’s - her ex’s family - since he won’t be making it home for the holidays. When she leaves the big city for the quaint small town, Jessie meets Sean’s charming cousin David (Justin Long), whose open arms are ready to catch her when she falls.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
How the MCU Could Bring Back Tony Stark
Phase 4 of the MCU has brought forth the new class of heroes rising up to take on the mantle of the original Avengers. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is officially Captain America, succeeding Steve Rogers (Chris Evans); Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are well on their way to being the new Black Widow and Hawkeye, respectively, titles held by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Rinner). Though the new Avengers are rounding out the roster, there’s one position we’ve been waiting to see filled.
'Doctor Who' Adds Millie Gibson as Ncuti Gatwa's Companion
The Doctor has finally found his new companion! Millie Gibson has officially joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) new human travel companion for Season 14. She will make her debut alongside Gatwa's 15th Doctor, and in anticipation of her new role in the iconic show, Gibson announced the exciting news in a public statement:
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
Mickey Mouse Is Descended From the Worst Farmer Ever in 'The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse' Clip
Disney fans have a new look at Mickey Mouse's next adventures as Disney+ has released a new clip of the upcoming special The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse. The clip begins with Mickey (Chris Diamantopoulos) in a crowd of characters at a harvest festival. A statute is then unveiled of the worst farmer ever: Culpepper Mouse. Culpepper was one of Mickey's ancestors, and the resemblance in the statue is pretty uncanny. The statue shows Culpepper in a confused pose, wearing a dunce cap. Mickey is then hurt when he sees the crowd booing and throwing pumpkins at the statue of his relative.
'As Good As Dead' Trailer Shows Michael Jai White as an Ex-Cop Running From His Past [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Michael Jai White's latest film As Good As Dead which sees the action star taking on the classic role of a former cop with a violent past. In his pursuit of a quieter life, he meets a troubled kid and vows to keep him on the straight and narrow by giving him guidance and teaching him martial arts. Before long, however, his enemies catch wind of where he is and his complex past catches up with him. The footage shows his fight to keep everyone safe and finally take back his life.
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
How to Watch 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker
Time to break out the Christmas lights and hang the stockings over the fireplace. The holidays just got a little brighter, as the beloved character Ralphie Parker is dreaming up new presents to give this year with his big return. A sequel to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story, the HBO Max exclusive film is arriving to the streamer with a bang. A Christmas Story Christmas is one of the most highly anticipated Christmas films of the year. Actor Peter Billingsley is playing Ralphie roughly 40 years after he first burst onto the screen playing the nervous, quirky kid, and this time around he’s playing a desperate father trying to make the holidays as fun as possible for his family.
How to Watch 'The Menu' Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes
Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
'The Crown' Season 5: Why Imelda Staunton Is the Best Queen Elizabeth
Exploring the totality of a historical icon’s life is not an easy task for simply one project. Many of the best biopics in film history are the ones that simply take one moment from someone’s life and expand it in detail. However, Peter Morgan took on an ambitious task with The Crown; he chose to explore the life of the longest-reigning monarch in British history from her coronation to present day. Now that Queen Elizabeth II has sadly passed away, The Crown will explore the events up until her death. Instead of using makeup or prosthetics, The Crown has replaced its cast every two seasons to show the passing of time.
The Tavern Scene in 'Inglourious Basterds' Is Tarantino At His Most Tarantino
With a distinct and unmistakable vision, Quentin Tarantino has cemented himself in popular culture, to the point where his style has merited its own word in the Oxford English Dictionary: Tarantinoesque. While he has displayed his recognizable aesthetic, together with a lot of memorable scenes in nine feature films, it is arguably in Inglourious Basterds where his oeuvre is at its most exemplary. In a rather violent but touching tribute to not only war films but to the lives lost under the Third Reich, Tarantino perfectly blends in Inglourious Basterds the feeling of haphazardness and sensitivity in true poetic fashion. This mixture of elements comes to fruition in arguably the most definitive sequence of his directorial prowess, the tension-filled sequence in La Louisiane.
Everything You Wanted to Know About The Jabari, Wakanda's Vegetarian Warriors
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paints a picture of a different Wakanda than we've seen before. This film depicts a grieving nation forced to fend off invaders at the revelation of their supply of vibranium, one of the strongest metals in the Marvel universe. Ramonda (Angela Bassett) rules the nation in T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) place while Wakanda deals with these challenges without the protection and symbol of the Black Panther. Another development witnessed for the first time is the changed role of the Jabari tribe in Wakanda's society. Many of Wakanda Forever's scenes include M'Baku (Winston Duke) serving as the representative for the Jabari in the now-expanded council. The Jabari show a different perspective, adding another layer to the inner politics of Wakanda.
