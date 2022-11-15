Read full article on original website
Related
westchestermagazine.com
Grab Your Perfect Pie From These Westchester Bakeries
Don’t have time to bake a pie this holiday season? Pick up a delicious pie from one of these Westchester County bakeries. What is Thanksgiving without a picture-perfect pie to round out your meal? It’s the sweet note you end on after enjoying Thanksgiving with your loved ones. If you don’t have time to whip one up, let one of these bakeries worry about that for you.
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Breweries Are Pouring Superb Fall Beers
With autumn in full swing, it’s the perfect time to sit back and relax with a fall beer from one of these Westchester breweries. Whether you’re ordering a fruity IPA or a pumpkin ale, you’ll find that breweries throughout Westchester are fully stocked for the season. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite beers to drink on a crisp fall afternoon. Be sure to keep an eye out for new beer releases!
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
This Radiant Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Finally In NY
This extraordinary experience takes place at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, just an hour away from Manhattan by car or MetroNorth! (If you are taking MetroNorth, there will be a 10 minute cab ride to the location). Experience the enchantment of Lumagica at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard! The event is perfect for families, friends or anyone who wants those Instagrammable moments as there are photo ops at every turn. There is a massive lit-up parrot, a 25 ft. tall reindeer lighting up pathways for guests and many illuminated creatures displayed.
Baby with rare disorder to celebrate 1st Thanksgiving at home in Westchester County
13-month-old Gracie will be spending her first Thanksgiving at home while also being able to enjoy food by mouth.
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
News 12
New Rochelle High School alum remembered as 'huge part' of community
A beloved member of the New Rochelle High School class of 2020 was laid to rest Friday. Aaron Xavier Davis is described by the school district as being "a huge part of the theater community and beloved by students and teachers alike." He passed away on Nov. 9. Services were...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
informedinfrastructure.com
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
putnamcountyny.com
Holiday on the Lake & Christmas Village December 3rd in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel
Holiday on the Lake in the Historic Hamlet of Carmel is happening December 3, 2022. The fun begins at 2:30PM with the new and exciting Christmas Village sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Christmas Village will feature vendors, food, children’s crafts and cookies and milk with Santa! Taste of Carmel begins at 4pm along with wagon and trolley rides around the hamlet.
What Are The Chances That Justin Bieber Was Actually in Beacon, NY This Weekend?
Before we go any further...this is all the Hudson Valley rumor mill putting in work. With that being said, superstar Justin Bieber was ALLEGEDLY spotted in Beacon over the weekend. Sadly, this article isn't to confirm or deny that the A-lister was actually in the area, more or so to...
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
'Law & Order: SVU' films in Yonkers
The NBC show is currently in its 24th season, and has filmed in Yonkers before.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
Comments / 0