EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Survivors Fleeing the Sinking HMS Birkenhead Jumped Right Into the Waiting Jaws of Hungry Sharks That Roamed False Bay
The HMS Birkenhead, captained by Robert Salmond, was an iron-hulled paddle steamer that had set sail from Portsmouth, England to Cape Town, South Africa. The passengers consisted mostly of soldiers going to fight in the Frontier War in South Africa.
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
BBC
Royal Navy warship rescues five people on sinking yacht
A Royal Navy destroyer rescued five sailors on a yacht which began to sink in the English Channel. The craft, travelling from Beaulieu in Hampshire to France, issued a Mayday call at 21:00 GMT on Thursday. HMS Diamond launched an inflatable boat in rough seas to rescue four badly seasick...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
‘Music could wither’: new report finds 98% of musicians concerned about rising costs in the UK
About 98% of musicians are worried about how the cost of living crisis will affect their career, new research shows. The study, by charity Help Musicians, reveals that half of the 525 UK artists surveyed are “extremely” or “very” concerned they’ll be forced to leave the industry.
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
New Zealand influencer apologises to UK after biting into a Terry’s chocolate orange
A celebrity from New Zealand has posted an apology to the UK after she filmed herself biting into a Terry’s chocolate orange - rather than going by segments.The influencer and mental health activist from Auckland Jazz Thornton took to TikTok to post a video of herself trying some confectionery from the UK, which included Terry’s chocolate orange and Yorkshire Tea amongst others.The original video showed her revealing the Terry’s orange chocolate, then inspecting each of its segments before taking a bite instead of the traditional whack-on-a-table method.After taking a bite some of the segments fall away and Jazz is...
Prince Harry had dreams of bringing Archie up somewhere other than the UK or California
Prince Harry reportedly had dreams of raising his first son, Archie, in Africa. Dame Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and anthropologist is a close friend of the Duke of Sussex and revealed he wanted Archie “running barefoot with African children.”. Dame Jane Goodall has revealed Prince Harry wanted to...
BBC
Peterborough distressed and dead swans spotted on river
A number of dead and distressed swans have been spotted on a city's river. Toby Wood, from the Peterborough Civic Society, said seeing the birds on the River Nene at Fletton Quays was a "horrible sight". "I've not seen anything like that in the city for several years," he said.
BBC
Whitby: Application to create miners' village abandoned
Plans to transform a caravan park near Whitby into a temporary village for about 400 miners have been abandoned following an outcry. Anglo American, which is building a potash mine, wanted to adapt the site in the village of Egton. More than 25 respondents told the North York Moors National...
France 24
UK's remote Pitcairn islanders see no Brexit bounty
Adamstown (Pitcairn Islands) (AFP) – The Pitcairn Islands, a volcanic outcrop halfway between South America and New Zealand, is the UK's only overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean and home to only 46 people. One of the most remote places on Earth, all its inhabitants live in the capital...
Australia v England: second one-day international – live
Over-by-over report: Can the hosts wrap up the three-match series with another win or will England force a decider? Find out with our writers
BBC
RAF Cosford Air Show's ticket price frozen for 2023
Ticket prices for the RAF Cosford Air Show will be frozen for the event in 2023 to help ease the cost of living crisis, organisers say. More than 51,000 people attended the show in June when it returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. Next year's event will...
Doncaster Sheffield Airport ‘could reopen next spring’
The recently closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport could reopen as soon as April 2023, according to South Yorkshire’s mayor.A campaign group hoping to save the airport hosted an online Q&A with local mayor Oliver Coppard last Friday, in which Coppard said a takeover deal was being discussed by owners Peel Group and a business consortium from the UAE.In the discussion with members of the Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport Facebook group, Mr Coppard said that if a takeover deal is finalised, the airport could be operational in April or May next year.The mayor faced an hour of questions from locals hoping to...
BBC
Refugees 'grateful for safety' at North Ferriby hotel
Two Syrian men staying in a hotel which recently took in asylum seekers have said they are grateful to get refuge after fleeing their war-torn homeland. Yusef, 28, and Khalid, 25, have been staying at the Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby. The site had been at the centre of...
BBC
Spaceport Cornwall granted operating licence
Spaceport Cornwall will be allowed to host the UK's first space launch after it was granted an operating licence by the aviation regulator. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the site in Newquay could be used for sending satellites into space. Its first mission is expected to be conducted by...
maritime-executive.com
UK Picks Spanish Consortium to Build Next Royal Navy Fleet Auxiliary
The government of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has selected a joint British / Spanish consortium to build the next generation of Royal Navy dry stores auxiliary ships, with most structural elements to be built in the UK. The total price comes to about $1.9 billion for three hulls. The...
helihub.com
Bell profiles the 429 in EMS ops in Europe
Having the best possible aircraft available couldn’t be more critical than when it comes to the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) mission. For many emergency scenarios, helicopters remain the sole method of transporting patients to hospitals – whether it’s due to the patient being in an inhospitable prehospital location or because they need transfer to a hospital with a higher level of medical care.
BBC
Snowdon: Park to use mountain's Welsh name Yr Wyddfa
Wales' highest mountain will be referred to by its Welsh name, rather than the English equivalent, park authorities have agreed. Snowdonia National Park Authority voted to use Yr Wyddfa and Eryri rather than Snowdon and Snowdonia. It said it was spurred to "decisive action" after 5,000 people signed a petition...
