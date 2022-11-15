Chuck Todd Hopes Meet the Press Film Festival Humanizes Those Who’ve Become ‘Weaponized in Our Political Dialogue’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the uproar surrounding her anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments in a lengthy Instagram post. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” Cameron Bure began. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

2 DAYS AGO